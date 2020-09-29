Arch to drive forward with strategic pivot towards steel and metallurgical markets

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) ("Arch") today announced that it will terminate its proposed thermal asset joint venture with Peabody following the U.S. District Court's ruling to block the transaction. Arch has determined that aggressively driving forward with its strategic pivot towards steel and metallurgical markets and simultaneously intensifying its pursuit of strategic alternatives for its thermal assets is the best course of action for the Company and its shareholders.

Arch strongly disagrees with the verdict and continues to believe that the joint venture would have served the best interests of all stakeholders. Nonetheless, after extensive consideration and discussion, Arch and Peabody have agreed to discontinue legal efforts, given the significant investment of time, resources and expense that would be required to conduct an appeal.

"While we are disappointed with the court's decision, we intend to move full speed ahead with our strategic pivot towards steel and metallurgical markets," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's chief executive officer. "Arch produces some of the world's highest quality metallurgical products for the global marketplace, and we are making excellent progress towards the 2021 startup of our world-class Leer South metallurgical mine. We are moving forward with a clarity of purpose and distinct strategic priorities, and are strongly positioned for growth and success as a leading producer of metallurgical products for the steelmaking industry."

"In the wake of today's decision, we will be intensifying our pursuit of strategic alternatives for our thermal assets – including, among other things, potential divestiture – while evaluating opportunities to shrink the operational footprint at those mines, reduce their asset retirement obligations, and establish self-funding mechanisms to address those long-term liabilities. In the meantime, we will maintain our sharp focus on aligning our thermal production rates with declining domestic thermal coal demand; adjusting our thermal operating plans in order to minimize future cash requirements; and streamlining our entire organizational structure to reflect our long-term strategic direction. "

Arch Has a Strong Metallurgical Foundation and Clear Plan to Create Value

Building on its leading metallurgical position. Arch is the leading global supplier of premium, High-Vol A coking coal, operating large, modern coking coal mines at the low end of the U.S. cost curve. The Company's product slate is dominated by High-Vol A coals that earn a market premium, and Arch's Leer South expansion project will solidify its position as the leading global supplier of High-Vol A coking coal. The Company has exceptional, long-lived reserves that provide significant and valuable optionality for long-term growth.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

