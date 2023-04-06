ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Brian Cuneo as Senior Partner

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners, one of the world's leading early-stage technology venture firms, today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Brian Cuneo as Senior Partner.

"Building on more than a decade of working with Brian on portfolio and venture endeavors, we are extremely pleased to have him join the ARCH team. ARCH is committed to building innovative companies that impact and improve human health. In order to do that, we recruit the best people in the business. Brian's deep expertise and broad success in advising life sciences companies is crucial to our efforts," said ARCH Managing Director Kristina Burow.

"I am thrilled to join the ARCH team and have the opportunity to work even more closely with this gifted group of company builders and innovators," said Cuneo. "I have tremendous respect for ARCH's vision and its commitment to building transformational companies, and I look forward to contributing to that mission."

Cuneo was previously a partner of Latham & Watkins LLP, serving as Global Chair of the firm's Life Sciences and Healthcare Industry Group. Cuneo has spent his career advising public and private companies in the biotechnology, medical device, diagnostics, and health information technology sectors, including in capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations and corporate governance matters. He has regularly advised ARCH on company formation and strategy, as well as its portfolio companies in transactional and strategic matters.

Cuneo has been recognized as a leading Life Sciences lawyer by Chambers USA in 2021 and 2022, and as a LMG Life Sciences Star since 2016. LMG Life Sciences also named Cuneo as Venture Capital Attorney of the Year in 2020. Cuneo is a frequent speaker on issues in the life sciences industry and capital markets.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners invests in advanced technology companies and is one of the largest early-stage technology venture firms in the United States. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

