ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Jami Rubin as Venture Partner

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Jami Rubin as Venture Partner.

"ARCH is committed to building an extraordinary team in support of our portfolio companies and we are extremely pleased that Jami has joined us," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen. "She is an exceptional and recognized talent in guiding corporate strategy and transactions, with deep insight from her decades of experience as an analyst, investment banker, CFO, and board member."

"I am thrilled to join the ARCH team as a Venture Partner. I have always been impressed with ARCH's track record of identifying cutting edge technologies and forming transformational companies. I look forward to putting my decades of experience to work as a member of the ARCH team," said Rubin.

Rubin has spent more than 30 years in the biopharma industry, as a long-time biopharma analyst, investment banker, board member and executive operator. Most recently, she was CFO of EQRx where she led the December 2021 public offering process, raising $1.35 billion in total capital, guided key strategic decision-making, and built a world class finance organization. She is a former partner at Goldman Sachs where she was ranked as a top pharmaceutical analyst and partner at PJT Partners. Over the course of her career, she played a key role in significant corporate transactions, including spinouts and M&A, with leading pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Abbott, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, and Mylan. Rubin serves as an Independent Board member and Audit Chair of Relay Therapeutics and holds a B.A. in history from Vassar College.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners creates and invests in ground-breaking life science and technology companies. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

