ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Kevin Hrusovsky as Venture Partner

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Kevin Hrusovsky as Venture Partner.

"Kevin has been instrumental in the success of multiple ARCH portfolio companies, and we look forward to building the next generation of companies together," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Keith Crandell. "ARCH is committed to bringing the best entrepreneurs, experience, value-add perspective, and network to advance our portfolio companies. Kevin has deep experience in the industry and is an important addition to the ARCH team."

"I am excited to join ARCH as a Venture Partner. We share a common goal of building world-class life science companies to help improve the health and wellbeing of society. I am honored to join the ARCH team," said Hrusovsky.

Hrusovsky has a 30-year career leading life sciences companies. He currently serves as Chairman of 908 Devices and previously held the roles of Executive Chairman, Chairman, and President and CEO at Quanterix (QTRX). Prior to Quanterix, he was CEO of Caliper Life Sciences (CALP – acquired by PKI), and Zymark Corp. (acquired by CALP), as well as President of Life Sciences at PerkinElmer (PKI). He also held senior roles at FMC Corp. and DuPont. In addition, he created Powering Precision Health foundation, an international non-profit promoting innovations to achieve precision medicine. He is regarded as a pioneering entrepreneur, accelerating adoption and value creation for technologies enabling drug development and disease prevention.

Hrusovsky is the recipient of several distinguished awards including the 2019 New England EY Entrepreneur of the Year® and has been recognized for innovations in medicine and health. He holds an M.B.A. from Ohio University, a B.S. in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University and an Honorary Doctorate from Framingham State University.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners creates and invests in ground-breaking life science and technology companies. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

Contact:

Morgan Warners

FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE ARCH Venture Partners