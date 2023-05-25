ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Kevin Hrusovsky as Venture Partner

News provided by

ARCH Venture Partners

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Kevin Hrusovsky as Venture Partner.

"Kevin has been instrumental in the success of multiple ARCH portfolio companies, and we look forward to building the next generation of companies together," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Keith Crandell. "ARCH is committed to bringing the best entrepreneurs, experience, value-add perspective, and network to advance our portfolio companies. Kevin has deep experience in the industry and is an important addition to the ARCH team."

"I am excited to join ARCH as a Venture Partner. We share a common goal of building world-class life science companies to help improve the health and wellbeing of society. I am honored to join the ARCH team," said Hrusovsky.

Hrusovsky has a 30-year career leading life sciences companies. He currently serves as Chairman of 908 Devices and previously held the roles of Executive Chairman, Chairman, and President and CEO at Quanterix (QTRX). Prior to Quanterix, he was CEO of Caliper Life Sciences (CALP – acquired by PKI), and Zymark Corp. (acquired by CALP), as well as President of Life Sciences at PerkinElmer (PKI). He also held senior roles at FMC Corp. and DuPont. In addition, he created Powering Precision Health foundation, an international non-profit promoting innovations to achieve precision medicine. He is regarded as a pioneering entrepreneur, accelerating adoption and value creation for technologies enabling drug development and disease prevention.

Hrusovsky is the recipient of several distinguished awards including the 2019 New England EY Entrepreneur of the Year® and has been recognized for innovations in medicine and health. He holds an M.B.A. from Ohio University, a B.S. in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University and an Honorary Doctorate from Framingham State University.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners creates and invests in ground-breaking life science and technology companies. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

Contact:

Morgan Warners

FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE ARCH Venture Partners

Also from this source

ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Jami Rubin as Venture Partner

ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Brian Cuneo as Senior Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.