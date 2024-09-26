ARCH Venture Partners Announces New Fund to Create the Next Generation of Biotech Companies

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners today announced the closing of ARCH Venture Fund XIII, a venture capital fund with more than $3 billion to support the founding and growth of early-stage biotechnology companies.

"After more than 38 years, the ARCH investment philosophy has been consistent: we bet on great science and great teams to build breakthrough companies. We believe AI and new data-driven insights into biology will help to enable a more preventive, curative and equitable healthcare system. ARCH intends to continue driving the healthcare revolution," said ARCH co-founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen.

ARCH founds and invests in early-stage companies that prevent, detect and cure disease. Fund XIII investments to date include ArsenalBio, Metsera, Mirador Therapeutics and Xaira Therapeutics.

"ARCH is first and foremost a company builder; we foster innovation at scale to develop new technologies and medicines as rapidly as possible," said ARCH Managing Director Kristina Burow. "We are well-positioned to continue catalyzing the next revolutions in healthcare to benefit those who matter most: patients."

"ARCH has a long history of identifying the top forward-looking trends in life sciences R&D and the individuals driving truly breakthrough scientific hypotheses," said ARCH co-founder and Managing Director Keith Crandell. "We remain incredibly excited by the pace of innovation and efforts to understand disease at a deeper level."

Fund XIII follows the $2.975 billion Fund XII announced in June 2022.

ARCH's Managing Directors include:



About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners creates and invests in groundbreaking life science and technology companies. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

Contact:

Morgan Warners

FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE ARCH Venture Partners