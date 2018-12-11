Archangel FPV LLC Releases Limited Edition DR1 Racing Drones for Sale December 17th, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and coming drone racing brand, Archangel FPV LLC, recently announced the release of their racing drone lineup. The new limited edition drones were conceived to commemorate the 2018 DHL Champions Series fueled by Mountain Dew and was presented by DR1 Racing. The Archangel drone was first unveiled during the airing of Season 2 of The DR1 DHL Champions Series fueled by Mountain Dew, in a one-minute commercial. Team Archangel, representing Archangel FPV, placed third in the competition.

Archangel Racing Drone Archangel DR1 Limited Edition Racing Drone 2 inch Archangel DR1 Limited Edition Racing Drone 3 inch

"This collaboration with DR1 Racing presents itself as a really great opportunity to partner with a major racing platform in the industry," said David Thompson, CEO, and Founder of Archangel LLC. "The Archangel team is more than honored to be a part of this collaboration; especially after participating in a successful racing season."

"DR1 races are broadcast in over 130 countries, reaching almost 30 million viewers worldwide. "We are the most watched drone racing series on broadcast television, and the Champions Series finals was the most watched race ever produced," said Brad Foxhoven of DR1 Racing.

DR1 Racing has achieved many firsts in the sport, making them trailblazers in the industry and the ideal collaborative partner. DR1 Racing is the first company to broadcast a drone race on TV and the first to create the team format in addition to introducing large Pro Class drones to the sport.

The Limited DR1 Racing Edition lineup features micro, mini and macro-sized drones; two-inch, three-inch and five-inch versions. As part of the collaboration, the color selection, and LEDs of the Archangel were updated to match DR1 branding. Each drone features a "Halo" lighting effect which is one of the Archangel's signature features...

To ensure a successful release of the series, a model of each size was unboxed and flown by racers handpicked from The Drone Racing International FPV social media community. So far, The Limited DR1 Racing Edition of the Archangel has received positive feedback on all three models, pre-launch. "Blown away. The coolest drone I have ever unboxed!" said a moderator of the group.

The drone series will soon be available for purchase December 17th, 2018

Archangel FPV Global Debut Commercial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfuRwhrqa18

About Archangel FPV

Archangel FPV is a growing drone racing brand that combines the thrill of racing with superior products. Team Archangel made its debut during the DR1 DHL Champions Series, and its first drone lineup collaboration will be released before the end of 2018. More Archangel drone products will be coming soon after the release.

About DR1 Racing

DR1 racing is a professional drone racing organization that combines elite racing teams and exhilarating outdoor locations into high-octane event series, produced and distributed on a global scale. More information can be found online at www.DR1Racing.tv.

Media contact:

David Thompson

(512) 927-7799

https://archangelfpv.com/

http://www.dr1racing.tv

SOURCE Archangel FPV

Related Links

https://archangelfpv.com

