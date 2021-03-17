ArchCare Delivers PACE Participants Seamless, Free Transportation

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchCare, the Archdiocese of New York's healthcare system that every day cares for more than 9,000 seniors, the poor and persons with special needs, has partnered with Ride Health to launch a technology-based smart transportation system to provide non-emergency patient transportation for its PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) participants across the greater New York City area.

ArchCare's Senior Life, Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), has the greatest PACE geographic footprint in the NYC region. ArchCare Senior Life (PACE) is a comprehensive and innovative model of care for people 55 years of age and older who qualify for nursing-home- level of care. The program is conveniently based in the home and provides individuals with a dedicated interdisciplinary care team of eleven to manage their whole health in a comfortable and seamless way.

"Being able to get around is a chief hurdle for many of our elderly, and in these times, having a safe ride to programs and services makes a big difference. The Ride Health team has been a reliable and flexible partner for ArchCare as we continue to find ways to enhance our participants' experience," said Nadia Cherime, Transportation Coordinator at ArchCare. "The entire process with Ride Health is seamless and safe for our participants, and I can attest to the positive impact that this new service is having on their daily lives."

ArchCare utilizes advanced technology to serve its population of residents and participants across its system, and recently installed MedSign's Qortex Telehealth System for all ArchCare Senior Life participants, allowing individuals to connect with their doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, therapists, and other patient support personnel through their home TV set.

ArchCare works with Ride Health to provide a tailored, on-demand, technology-based program that reduces wait times and is easy to use for scheduling appointments. Using the Ride Health platform, ArchCare coordinators arrange transportation for participants with a few simple clicks, with the same ease as with any ride-sharing app. Ride requests are automatically matched with reliable, cost-effective, credentialed transportation providers within Ride Health's comprehensive network, all free of charge for the PACE participant. In addition to baseline credentialing, providers also go through PACE training to understand the needs of the older, medically- and socially-complex population served by PACE. Participants are matched with the appropriate driver and vehicle, from curb-to-curb services to higher service levels such as door-to-door and wheelchair-accessible vehicles as well as COVID-19 equipped providers with procedures and protocols in place to ensure safe transportation.

"We are honored to work with ArchCare, especially emerging from such a challenging year for the medically-frail and vulnerable populations that we serve together in our shared home city of New York," said Imran Cronk, Chief Executive Officer at Ride Health. "We believe that the PACE model represents the best of how healthcare is transforming, and we look forward to partnering with other PACE organizations in the future."

About ArchCare

ArchCare is the Continuing Care Community of the Archdiocese of New York, and one of the nation's largest and most dynamic Catholic healthcare systems. ArchCare provides quality care to thousands of people of all faiths through its home and community-based and residential care programs, including health plans and nursing home alternatives, adult day care, long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, home care, assisted living, hospice, an acute care specialty hospital and services for people with Huntington's disease, HIV/AIDS, developmental disabilities, and other specialized care needs.

About Ride Health

Ride Health partners with healthcare organizations and transportation network providers to manage transportation benefits, strengthen enterprise transportation programs, and drive intelligent transitions of care. We blend technology and data with a human approach to break down access barriers and solve some of the biggest transportation challenges that care coordinators, providers, and payers face. Our platform maps out each patient's unique needs and preferences for the best ride experience across clinical and social needs, ensuring greater access, improved efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. Learn more at ridehealth.com.

