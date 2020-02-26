Archdiocese of Chicago Adopts Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Diagnostic for Grades K-2

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Archdiocese of Chicago, which is the nation's largest archdiocese in terms of student enrollment, has adopted Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Diagnostic for Grades K–2. The Archdiocese will implement the online program as a formative assessment for both reading and mathematics starting in the 2020–2021 school year to further support the teaching and learning process. Today, i-Ready serves eight million users nationwide and is currently being used by more than 20 percent of all K–8 students across all 50 states, including in other notable archdioceses such as the Archdiocese of Rochester in New York.

"With i-Ready, teachers receive a wide range of academic data on their students, including grade-level placements across all sub-skills in reading and math," said Hedi Belkaoui, director of continuous improvement for the Archdiocese of Chicago. "It's a very handy toolkit for our teachers because it gives them an individualized chart of where students are and then where they need to go. We are really excited by this program and what it can mean for our students here in the Archdiocese."

The implementation of i-Ready Diagnostic across Grades K–2 comes after a successful multiyear pilot of the program. During the 2018–2019 school year, the Archdiocese of Chicago used the program in 15 schools and then expanded to 81 schools during the 2019–2020 school year. In addition to being used across Grades K–2 this coming year, select schools throughout the Archdiocese are opting to utilize the program with all of their K–8 students.

"i-Ready drives real change in the classroom by helping teachers effectively and efficiently individualize their instruction to improve student outcomes," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We look forward to supporting more teachers and students with i-Ready next school year and continuing our partnership with the Archdiocese."

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i‑Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and online instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

"I love i-Ready because it differentiates lessons based on the students' needs," said Tina Skukan, teacher at St. Hilary School in the Archdiocese of Chicago, who was recently named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates. "It's hard for a teacher to be able to differentiate instruction individually for each student, so it is a great tool for me to see where my students are currently at and where I can help improve instruction in my reading and math groups."

