Archdiocese of Newark Engages GP Catholic Services

GP Catholic Services will assess all stewardship and development activities currently being carried out by the Archdiocese of Newark, including a detailed analysis of the office of development and stewardship's daily operations. "I trust that the expertise of GP Catholic will help us advance the mission of the Archdiocese of Newark," Cardinal Tobin said. "Responsible stewardship of resources is essential to the Church's obligation to carry out the Lord's work in our time and place."

During the review, current programming and activities will be assessed to determine their effectiveness in teaching Christian stewardship and raising the funds needed to carry out the Church's mission.

At the conclusion of the review, a final report will be prepared and presented to Cardinal Tobin, Archdiocesan leaders and volunteers identified by the Cardinal. The report will include detailed findings, evaluations and recommendations that will provide Archdiocesan leaders with data, metrics and objective insights to enable the Archdiocese of Newark to strengthen its overall approach to stewardship education and comprehensive mission-based fundraising.

Elizabeth Zeigler, president and CEO of GP Catholic Services and Graham-Pelton Consulting, said, "Although we are a worldwide consulting firm, we have deep roots in this region of New Jersey with many of us worshiping within the Archdiocese of Newark. Our consulting team has had the privilege of working closely with archdiocesan, parish and school leaders in the Archdiocese of Newark for decades."

"We are grateful to Cardinal Tobin for this opportunity to serve the Church in Newark," said Dan Conway, senior vice president and lead consultant of GP Catholic Services. "We commit our extensive experience in stewardship education and fundraising to assisting the Archdiocese of Newark advance its mission as well as to helping Catholic organizations worldwide become fully professional and consistent with the mission of the Church in their development efforts."

GP Catholic Services, a division of Graham-Pelton Consulting, is exclusively dedicated to helping dioceses, parishes, seminaries and other Catholic organizations advance the mission of the Church. All programs and services provided by GP Catholic Services reflect a thoughtful integration of biblically based stewardship principles and the best practices of professional fundraising.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/archdiocese-of-newark-engages-gp-catholic-services-300636858.html

SOURCE GP Catholic Services

Related Links

https://gpcatholic.com

