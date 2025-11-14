Arche Healthcare Reaffirms November 14 as LEAP Day to Prevent Diabetes-Related Amputations

News provided by

Arche Healthcare

Nov 14, 2025, 09:34 ET

On LEAP Day, clinicians are urged to complete a simple three-minute foot assessment and refer at-risk patients to podiatric specialists.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, Arche Healthcare is reaffirming November 14 as LEAP Day (Lower Extremity Amputation Prevention) a national call to action that shines a light on the growing public-health crisis of diabetes-related lower-extremity amputations and mobilizes clinicians to act. On LEAP Day, Arche Healthcare encourages every care team serving adults with diabetes to perform a quick, three-minute diabetic foot assessment to identify risk factors early and trigger timely referrals to Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs). Clear, step-by-step guidance is available at LEAP2030.org.

Continue Reading
LEAP 2030 - Establishing a diabetic foot assessment as part of the Comprehensive Diabetes Care HEDIS® measure
LEAP 2030 - Establishing a diabetic foot assessment as part of the Comprehensive Diabetes Care HEDIS® measure

"Amputations tied to diabetes have risen in recent years. This is a solvable problem if we act upstream," said Des Bell, DPM, CWS, President Emeritus and Founder: The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation. "A standardized annual, three-minute foot assessment can change trajectories for patients and families. We're also advocating for a formal HEDIS® measure, so this becomes a consistent, quality-driven standard of care across the country."

Arche Healthcare founded LEAP 2030 and the HEDIS Pedis™ initiative to accelerate prevention at scale. The goal: establish a dedicated HEDIS® measure for diabetic foot assessments, much like the retinal-exam measure that has helped prevent blindness for millions of people living with diabetes. A diabetic-foot assessment measure would drive earlier detection of neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease, prior-ulcer history, and foot deformities, factors closely linked to ulceration and amputation risk.

What to do on LEAP Day (and year-round)

  • Standardize the three-minute diabetic foot assessment for adult patients with diabetes during annual and chronic-care visits.
  • Identify high-risk patients (history of ulcer, neuropathy, PAD, foot deformity).
  • Refer promptly to DPMs for further evaluation and management.

How-to materials and referral resources are available at LEAP2030.org.

About Arche Healthcare

Arche Healthcare empowers patients, physicians, and payers to prevent diabetes-related wounds and amputations through the Arche Comprehensive Diabetic Foot Exam (CDFE) and a suite of diagnostic tools and technologies that activate patient engagement and improve outcomes. Learn more at LEAP2030.org.

Media Contact
Tanya L Travers, Arche Healthcare
+1 (707) 653-6716 | [email protected]

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). HEDIS Pedis™ is used by Arche Healthcare in connection with the LEAP 2030 initiative.

SOURCE Arche Healthcare

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Validation Institute Recognizes Arche Healthcare as Healthcare Innovator for Management of Diabetes Complications

Validation Institute Recognizes Arche Healthcare as Healthcare Innovator for Management of Diabetes Complications

Arche Healthcare, the leading population health management (PHM) solution provider for diabetic foot health, today announced that it has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics