Arche Healthcare Reaffirms November 14 as LEAP Day to Prevent Diabetes-Related Amputations

On LEAP Day, clinicians are urged to complete a simple three-minute foot assessment and refer at-risk patients to podiatric specialists.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, Arche Healthcare is reaffirming November 14 as LEAP Day (Lower Extremity Amputation Prevention) a national call to action that shines a light on the growing public-health crisis of diabetes-related lower-extremity amputations and mobilizes clinicians to act. On LEAP Day, Arche Healthcare encourages every care team serving adults with diabetes to perform a quick, three-minute diabetic foot assessment to identify risk factors early and trigger timely referrals to Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs). Clear, step-by-step guidance is available at LEAP2030.org.

LEAP 2030 - Establishing a diabetic foot assessment as part of the Comprehensive Diabetes Care HEDIS® measure

"Amputations tied to diabetes have risen in recent years. This is a solvable problem if we act upstream," said Des Bell, DPM, CWS, President Emeritus and Founder: The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation. "A standardized annual, three-minute foot assessment can change trajectories for patients and families. We're also advocating for a formal HEDIS® measure, so this becomes a consistent, quality-driven standard of care across the country."

Arche Healthcare founded LEAP 2030 and the HEDIS Pedis™ initiative to accelerate prevention at scale. The goal: establish a dedicated HEDIS® measure for diabetic foot assessments, much like the retinal-exam measure that has helped prevent blindness for millions of people living with diabetes. A diabetic-foot assessment measure would drive earlier detection of neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease, prior-ulcer history, and foot deformities, factors closely linked to ulceration and amputation risk.

What to do on LEAP Day (and year-round)

Standardize the three-minute diabetic foot assessment for adult patients with diabetes during annual and chronic-care visits.

Identify high-risk patients (history of ulcer, neuropathy, PAD, foot deformity).

high-risk patients (history of ulcer, neuropathy, PAD, foot deformity). Refer promptly to DPMs for further evaluation and management.

How-to materials and referral resources are available at LEAP2030.org.

About Arche Healthcare

Arche Healthcare empowers patients, physicians, and payers to prevent diabetes-related wounds and amputations through the Arche Comprehensive Diabetic Foot Exam (CDFE) and a suite of diagnostic tools and technologies that activate patient engagement and improve outcomes. Learn more at LEAP2030.org.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). HEDIS Pedis™ is used by Arche Healthcare in connection with the LEAP 2030 initiative.

