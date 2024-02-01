Archer & Greiner Launches New Website

Revamped web presence designed to add value for clients and prospective clients alike

VOORHEES, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer & Greiner, P.C., a full-service law firm headquartered in New Jersey, is excited to announce the launch of its dynamic new website. Officially launched on January 31, the new site reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to stay closely connected to its clients and surrounding communities and allows visitors to fully understand who Archer is as an organization.

The new platform brings clients a more modern, visually appealing, and streamlined user experience. The site showcases not only all of the firm's services and industry concentrations, but as a leading law firm allows visitors to get a feel for Archer's culture and values, as well as its involvement in the community. Committed to keeping clients up to date on the latest legal news specific to their businesses and industry, the site delivers timely, pertinent content in a clean and organized way for clients, prospective clients, and those seeking career opportunities with the firm.

"Embracing change to drive innovation is an important approach our firm takes in serving our clients, and we are thrilled to have a brand-new website reflecting that commitment," said Christopher Gibson, Archer President. "It is an attractive, thoughtfully designed site that better aligns with the firm's continued growth and dedication to providing clients with exceptional legal service."

In its 95th year, Archer has been providing the highest quality legal representation to clients regionally and nationally in a broad range of disciplines. The firm is known for its dedication to clients, responsiveness, efficiency, flexibility, and personal attention.

For more information and to explore Archer's new website, please visit www.archerlaw.com.

About Archer

For over 95 years, Archer & Greiner has been providing full-service litigation and transactional legal services to clients ranging from Fortune 100 corporations and small and middle-market companies, to closely-held and family-owned businesses. Our 175 attorneys span nine offices serving clients' interests across a wide range of industries. As a full-service firm, we draw on the strength of all our practices and multidisciplinary teams. This collaboration ensures that our clients receive complete, coordinated and comprehensive counsel in every area of the law that impacts their businesses.

