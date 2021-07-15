Archer Chooses Kristin Kearney Massimino to Lead Marketing & Investor Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer, a data-driven real estate investment firm, has hired Kristin Kearney Massimino as Head of Marketing. She joins the firm as a Managing Director, reporting to Archer's CEO Thomas Foley, and will serve as a member of the executive team.

In Massimino's new role, she will be responsible for leading all of Archer's marketing efforts including brand management, advertising, digital marketing, content development, and product go-to-market strategy. She will also direct the firm's investor relations program and public relations outreach.

Kristin Kearney Massimino

"Kristin brings a wealth of diverse marketing and investment management experience from her time at TIAA and Capital Group that is necessary to take Archer to the next level," says Thomas Foley, Archer co-founder and CEO. "We believe her expertise will help us pioneer the way people invest in commercial real estate."

Based in Los Angeles, Massimino boasts nearly two decades of marketing experience, primarily in the asset management industry. She spent the vast majority of that time marketing to institutions, investors, and financial advisors.

While employed at TIAA and Capital Group, Massimino held several positions in product marketing, digital marketing, and content strategy. In one of her roles at TIAA, she launched employee engagement and financial education programs for multibillion dollar institutional clients. Most recently, she led marketing for Capital Group's retirement strategies and thought leadership program.

"Kristin's unique background creating thought leadership, communicating investment strategy approaches, and interacting with multiple constituents in the institutional investment world will be invaluable as Archer expands its technology platform and its product offerings," says Fred Canney, Archer co-founder and CFO/COO. "She brings a breadth of experience working for top notch companies that is hard to find. We are fortunate to have found such a strong leader for our marketing group."

Archer is working with several real estate investors to enhance their in-house acquisition teams and source deals. The firm plans to invest in commercial real estate alongside its clients, either through co-investments or customized separate accounts. Its longer-term vision is to build investment portfolios that target specific cities and property types, e.g., Salt Lake City industrial or San Antonio multifamily.

"I'm excited to join such a talented team that has the drive and determination to help investors build better real estate portfolios," Massimino says, pointing out that she attended Wharton's Executive MBA program with both Foley and Canney. "I've known about Archer since its founding. I've always been fascinated by their mission and vision for the company."

Massimino adds: "I'm excited about this tremendous opportunity to help spread the word about Archer's unique approach to real estate investing and its technology platform, which really has no equivalent in the industry."

Massimino received her MBA from The Wharton Executive MBA Program in San Francisco, graduating with honors. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Massimino is a CFA charterholder and sits on the board of the Armory Center for the Arts.

About Archer

Archer is a real estate investment firm that helps investors build their ideal portfolios. By targeting specific cities and properties, Archer is refining the way investors enter new markets and expand into new property types. The firm has developed a transformative technology tool, Actionable Insights Model (AIM), that merges data from trusted sources and insights from local market experts. Guided by AIM, Archer identifies the most strategic assets, allowing investors to reduce the risk associated with market entry. Learn more at www.archer.re.

Media Contact: Jennifer Duell, 817-903-2432, [email protected]

SOURCE Archer

Related Links

http://www.archer.re

