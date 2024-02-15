Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before March 25, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - ADM

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ADM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/archer-daniels-midland-company-loss-submission-form/?id=67029&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: April 30, 2020 to January 22, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts about the performance and prospects of ADM's Nutrition segment and its accounting practices. Specifically, defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/archer-daniels-midland-company-loss-submission-form/?id=67029&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ADM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 25, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE Gross Law Firm