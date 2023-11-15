Archer Education Revolutionizes Online Program Growth with Innovative Approach: Online Growth Enablement

Archer Education

Nov. 15, 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Education, a prominent higher education solutions provider, announces an expanded approach to supporting the needs of colleges and universities through change: Online Growth Enablement.

In a strategic move designed to empower colleges and universities as they face increased pressure to build a sustainable model for growth, Archer Education is deepening our commitment to an alternative partnership approach. Archer helps institutions build and manage all or part of their online operations in-house, reducing or completely eliminating dependency on third-party providers or long-term contracts with Online Program Management (OPM) providers.

"As the market continues to consolidate and partnership is more uncertain than ever, Archer is leading a new partnership approach that will allow our partners to develop a comprehensive online strategy," said John Goodwin, EVP of Online Growth Enablement at Archer. "A decade ago, outsourcing online operations may have seemed like the most logical choice due to high go-to-market costs, however, today's environment calls for a different approach - a mission-centric strategy that empowers institutions to take more control of their online programs". Archer Education stands ready to guide educational institutions toward a successful in-house online operation.

The Online Growth Enablement approach ensures that each institution stands out in the crowded digital landscape, avoiding the sea of sameness that often characterizes online education. Archer Education helps institutions expand institutional knowledge and develop the people, processes, and technology to enable long-term success. Institutions retain complete control over their tuition revenue by opting for an in-house online operation. This financial independence allows them to make student-centric decisions, enhancing the overall educational experience and ensuring that a percentage of tuition is not diverted elsewhere.

Archer Education has already partnered with institutions, guiding them through the transition from OPM reliance to the thriving in-house online operation model. Our centralized, operational approach has been a significant driver of success with one of our public university partners. Archer built a strong partnership foundation by establishing a shared vision and investing in organizational development. Archer helped this partner exceed their Fall enrollment goals by 215%.

Archer's comprehensive growth enablement approach empowers partners to build leadership, and strategic vision, and strengthen internal teams. These services include strategic planning, organizational development, capacity building, market research, enrollment marketing, student engagement, admissions, and enrollment management. For more information about Archer Education and its transformative Online Growth Enablement approach, please visit archeredu.com or contact Kate Blosser.

Since 2006, Archer Education, a higher education online growth enablement partner, has helped bridge more than 10 million students to a higher education institution. Archer continues to grow and bring innovative advisory, enrollment marketing, admissions, and retention services to higher education partners across the United States.

Archer has expanded its offerings to include organizational development, consulting, and market research services. Archer's deep understanding of the higher education landscape and commitment to fostering independence in partners makes Archer the unique partner for institutions looking to enhance their operations and better serve their communities and students.

