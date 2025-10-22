Archer Named Exclusive Air Taxi Partner For The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, Will Serve As Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter And Official Partner For The Super Bowl LXI Host Committee

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) today announced Archer (NYSE: ACHR) as its exclusive Air Taxi Partner. As part of this designation, Archer will serve as an Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter and an Official Super Bowl LXI Host Committee Partner.

LASEC Archer Aviation

This partnership actively expands Archer's presence in Los Angeles by allowing the company to leverage upcoming global events to build excitement for the arrival of air taxis to the region. In conjunction with LASEC, Archer plans to engage with community leaders, elected officials and millions of Southern California residents as it lays the foundation for its planned air taxi flights ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games.

Archer's partnership with LASEC builds on the company's broader efforts to launch an air taxi network in Los Angeles , connecting key transportation corridors ahead of 2028 and beyond. With vertiports planned across the region and strong partnerships with leading airlines and infrastructure providers, Archer goal is to make air taxis a reality for Los Angeles residents and visitors in the coming years.

In the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup™ in Los Angeles, Archer will support the Host Committee's programs to connect with local communities. Adam Goldstein, Archer's Founder and CEO, will become a member of the ChampionLA Core Leadership Group, and Miles Rogers, Archer's Chief Marketing Officer, will join the LASEC Advisory Board to provide LASEC with additional strategic support.

"Los Angeles is about to host some of the most iconic events in the world and we're honored to join LASEC in support of the mission to ensure those events leave a lasting legacy that benefits the community for decades to come," said Adam Goldstein, Archer's Founder and CEO.

"With so many iconic events on the horizon, we're proud to partner with Archer to highlight the future of urban air mobility and the unique experience it can provide for visitors to Los Angeles," said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO of LASEC and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "Archer's Midnight aircraft presents game-changing technology that can help transform the way people get around Los Angeles while reinforcing the city's role as a global leader in forward-thinking, transformative experiences."

Archer's Midnight aircraft is designed to replace long, traffic-congested car trips with safe, quiet electric air taxi flights. With the Los Angeles region set to welcome an influx of fans, athletes, and visitors for the FIFA World Cup™ 2026 and Super Bowl LXI, Archer will use this moment to highlight how electric air taxis are poised to transform urban mobility.

For more information about Archer Aviation and LASEC's initiatives around the upcoming major events, please visit LASEC.net , Losangelesfwc26.com , and archer.com .

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer's future business plans and goals, including statements regarding Archer's aircraft performance, and Archer's plans to develop, certify, manufacture and commercialize its aircraft and plans relating to its global infrastructure buildout, operations and aircraft use cases. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

About the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) is a non-profit organization officially designated to attract, secure and support high-profile sports and entertainment events in Los Angeles and serves as the lead for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 and Super Bowl LXI Host Committees. LASEC connects local businesses and communities with these major events to create lasting economic, cultural, and social impact for the region. For more information, visit: LASEC.net

About the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee was established to deliver a premier FIFA World Cup 26™ experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. We serve as the liaison between FIFA and the Los Angeles region to harness opportunities surrounding the tournament to elevate our community. The Host Committee is co-chaired by LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman and former U.S. Men's National Team player Chris Klein, led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), and includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and LA Galaxy. For more information, visit losangelesfwc26.com .

About the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee has been established to deliver a premier Super Bowl LXI experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. We serve as the liaison between the National Football League and Los Angeles to harness the opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl to elevate our community. The Host Committee is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) and includes SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park and the Los Angeles Rams.

SOURCE Archer Aviation & LASEC