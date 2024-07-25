Archer Roose and Cornell University Revolutionize the Canned Wine Category With Award-Winning Research

Award-Winning Study Unveils Groundbreaking Solutions to Key Quality Challenges, Paving the Way for Future Wine Innovations

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Roose , a trailblazer in the premium canned wine sector, proudly announces its collaboration with Cornell University's Food Science Department in a groundbreaking study that sets a new benchmark for the industry. The research, titled "Hydrogen Sulfide Formation in Canned Wines: Variation Among Can Sources ," has been honored with the prestigious Best Oenology Paper award by the American Journal of Enology and Viticulture (AJEV).

Since 2019, Archer Roose has been at the forefront of innovation, partnering with Cornell University to explore the intricate dynamics between wine compositions and different can liners. This collaboration has been instrumental in addressing long-standing industry challenges, particularly in maintaining quality and consistency in canned wines.

Dr. Gavin Sacks, Professor of Food Science at Cornell University, emphasized the transformative impact of the research noting, "This study has helped better define the wine composition that's acceptable for canning, and the role of proper can selection in ensuring wine longevity. We've determined that winemakers need to limit sulfites in their canned wines more than in typical bottled wines. Sulfites are important for avoiding wine spoilage, but they can also react with aluminum can if they are at too-high concentrations. This information is crucial for all wineries aiming to produce high-quality canned wine without concerns about storage-related issues."

Marian Leitner-Waldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Archer Roose, emphasized the significance of the research: "This study is a pivotal moment for the canned wine category. By sharing our findings, we're not just highlighting the process Archer Roose utilizes to ensure consistent, premium quality wines, we are empowering other brands to elevate their standards as well. Our goal is to change the perception of canned wines and encourage innovation across the board."

Jan Kotowski-Chang, Chief Operating Officer at Archer Roose, added, "Our commitment to co-funding this vital research underscores our dedication to leading the growth of the canned wine category. The insights gained from this study, particularly regarding sulfite management and can selection, are invaluable for ensuring that our consumers enjoy the highest quality canned wines, offering a commensurate experience to bottles in a similar pricepoint.. By openly sharing this knowledge, we're fostering an environment of collaboration and continuous improvement within the industry; and helping the industry embrace eco-friendly packaging without sacrificing the quality of the experience."

This research marks a significant advancement for the canned wine sector, promising to elevate market perceptions and attract a broader audience to this rapidly growing category. By optimizing production processes for enhanced shelf-life and superior sensory experience, Archer Roose is not only setting new standards through its own products but also influencing best practices across the industry.

