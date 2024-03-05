Archer Roose's Bubbly and Malbec Cans Debut in Regal Theatres Nationwide

Archer Roose and Regal Embark on Collaborative Venture to Elevate Movie-Goers' Concession Choices with Premium Canned Wines

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Roose , the trailblazing purveyor of quality canned wines co-owned by the esteemed actress Elizabeth Banks, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Regal , bringing its Bubbly and Malbec cans to concessions in over 100 theatres nationwide. This marks Archer Roose's first foray into a national theatre account, amplifying the brand's presence in the entertainment space. With a mission to redefine the wine experience, Archer Roose is diversifying its offerings within the entertainment industry and making quality wine accessible in unexpected places, having already established partnerships with stadiums like BMO Stadium in L.A. and the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Archer Roose has earned a reputation for breaking away from conventional wine stereotypes, positioning itself as a brand that defies expectations and transcends traditional boundaries to welcome all consumers into the wine category. The partnership with Regal aligns perfectly with this ethos, as it brings Archer Roose's innovative and high-quality wine offerings to movie-goers across the country.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Regal to bring Archer Roose to the big screen, quite literally," shared Marian Waldman-Leitner, CEO and Co-Founder of Archer Roose. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to reimagining how and where people enjoy wine. Whether you're settling into your favorite movie or simply looking for a refreshingly convenient and delicious option, Archer Roose is there to elevate the experience."

Elizabeth Banks, as an Archer Roose co-owner and Hollywood multi-hyphenate, brings a unique perspective to this collaboration, bridging the worlds of cinema and high-quality wine to create a memorable experience for audiences across the country. Banks understands the importance of enhancing the cinematic experience and this partnership reflects Archer Roose's dedication to expanding its footprint and providing premium beverage choices within diverse entertainment settings.

"As an actor and filmmaker, I've dedicated my life to the art of storytelling, and now, Archer Roose is honored to be part of the narrative at Regal. Let's raise a glass to the magic of movies!" shared Elizabeth Banks, Co-Owner and Chief Creative Officer of Archer Roose.

The introduction of Archer Roose's Bubbly and Malbec cans in theatres across the nation continues to elevate the cinema experience, giving moviegoers the opportunity to enjoy premium wines in a convenient and portable format. For certain moviegoers, the food and beverage offerings at Regal theatres are equally important to the film being watched.

"We have been longtime fans of Elizabeth Banks' work on the screen and are delighted to bring her and the larger Archer Roose team into our family," said Jake Bishop, Head of Food and Beverage at Regal. "We look forward to offering our patrons the opportunity to savor these premium selections while enjoying their favorite films."

For more information on Archer Roose and their range of canned wines, please visit www.archerroose.com. To learn more about Regal and to find participating theatres, visit https://www.regmovies.com/.

About Archer Roose: Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was―garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes to produce a portfolio of delicious wine varietals. We also shape the foundation of wine as it should be―with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. In creating new wine traditions, we give modern drinkers the freedom to curate their own drinking experiences with formats that fit their lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook .

About Regal: Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,795 screens in 427 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of January 31, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

