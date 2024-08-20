Archer Roose's Sauvignon Blanc Cans Debut in Dave & Buster's Nationwide

Archer Roose and Dave & Buster's Collaborate to Bring Quality Canned Wine to 150+ Entertainment Venues

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Roose , the leading canned wine brand, is announcing their launch at Dave & Buster's , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant and sports watching destination, bringing its Sauvignon Blanc cans to over 150 locations nationwide. This collaboration marks another milestone as Archer Roose leads the wine category into new places, unlocking growth opportunities by meeting consumers where they are.

Archer Roose's Sauvignon Blanc at Dave & Buster's.

Archer Roose's Sauvignon Blanc, sourced from the esteemed Casablanca Valley in Chile, has quickly become the brand's top seller, renowned for its crisp and refreshing profile. In the blind taste test conducted at Dave & Buster's, Archer Roose's Sauvignon Blanc emerged victorious, solidifying its reputation for quality and flavor.

Building on successful partnerships with Regal Cinemas and major stadiums like BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, Archer Roose continues to expand its footprint in the entertainment sector. These collaborations have significantly boosted canned wine sales and receive overwhelmingly positive customer feedback.

"Partnering with Dave & Busters is a natural fit for Archer Roose as we continue to challenge the status quo and make premium wine accessible in unique venues," shared Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Archer Roose. "We're excited to bring our Sauvignon Blanc cans to Dave & Buster locations nationwide, offering a new and exciting beverage option for their guests."

The introduction of Archer Roose's Sauvignon Blanc continues to elevate Dave & Buster's gaming and dining experience, offering guests a sophisticated, yet approachable, wine option.

"At Dave & Buster's, we thrive on creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. Through this new partnership with Archer Roose, we are able to bring wine to our consumers in a format that perfectly matches the vibrant and fun atmosphere of our venues," said David Spirito, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Dave & Busters. "We are excited to continue to provide a variety of high-quality options for our family and friends with Archer Roose wine."

For more information on Archer Roose and their portfolio of canned wines, please visit www.archerroose.com and follow on Instagram (@archerroosewines ). For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com and follow on Instagram ( @daveandbusters ).

About Archer Roose: Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was―garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes to produce a portfolio of delicious wine varietals. We also shape the foundation of wine as it should be―with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. In creating new wine traditions, we give modern drinkers the freedom to curate their own drinking experiences with formats that fit their lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook .

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 223 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 164 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com .

SOURCE Archer Roose