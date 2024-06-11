ARCHER SUPERCHARGES MULTIFAMILY REAL ESTATE ANALYSIS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Archer has raised capital from real estate firms and PropTech investors, their most recent round led by Portland Seed Fund with a strategic investment from Marcus & Millichap.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a volatile real estate capital market's industry where employees are overworked and employers are understaffed, Archer, a data-driven real estate tech firm, announced today that it has provided new tools in its multifamily technology platform to significantly enhancing deal sourcing, automating analysis, and team collaboration for commercial real estate professionals. The new tools allow investors, brokers, and lenders to make smarter deal decisions informed by predictive analytics.

Archer has raised capital from real estate firms and PropTech investors, their most recent round led by Portland Seed Fund with a strategic investment from Marcus & Millichap.

Highlights of the new tools:

Deal Pipeline Manager: Investment sales brokers, lenders, asset managers, property managers and the entire data analysis team gain unprecedented control and visibility over the entire deal flow. Customize deal stages to match the user's unique process, seamlessly collaborate with the team, and eliminate manual data entry with automatic updates directly from the user's underwriting models.

Investment sales brokers, lenders, asset managers, property managers and the entire data analysis team gain unprecedented control and visibility over the entire deal flow. Customize deal stages to match the user's unique process, seamlessly collaborate with the team, and eliminate manual data entry with automatic updates directly from the user's underwriting models. Private Data Cloud: Archer's platform automatically captures and structures critical information from every deal analysis directly from our smart integration into our users' Excel model. The secure data cloud offers easy search, effortless comparisons, and the ability to identify trends that were previously invisible.

Archer's platform automatically captures and structures critical information from every deal analysis directly from our smart integration into our users' Excel model. The secure data cloud offers easy search, effortless comparisons, and the ability to identify trends that were previously invisible. Interactive Deal Analytics: Professionals can analyze the entire underwriting history, compare key metrics across past deals, and centralize property files for quick reference.

"In the craziest, most volatile commercial real estate capital markets industry where efficiency and data are key to acquiring, analyzing and saving deals, we've heard about the pain from our colleagues and enhanced our platform to set up professionals and firms for success," said Thomas Foley, co-founder and CEO of Archer. "We're committed to continuous innovation to keep Archer as your go-to solution for automating real estate analysis and data-driven investment decisions.

The improvements boost the original platform which allowed professionals to perform the following activities.

Accelerated Underwriting and Parsing: Eliminate time-consuming manual tasks with lightning-fast parsing and automated underwriting analysis in our model or our user's model. Essentially, it allows users to analyze more deals in less time and with increased accuracy.

Eliminate time-consuming manual tasks with lightning-fast parsing and automated underwriting analysis in our model or our user's model. Essentially, it allows users to analyze more deals in less time and with increased accuracy. Enhanced Property Search and Insights: Aggregation of the largest set of marketed multifamily deals, expanded property data, a streamlined search experience, and integrated mapping tools to discover and evaluate more opportunities.

Aggregation of the largest set of marketed multifamily deals, expanded property data, a streamlined search experience, and integrated mapping tools to discover and evaluate more opportunities. Deeper Market Analysis: Customizable reporting, giving users the context needed to maximize their investments.

About Archer

Archer is a real estate technology firm that helps investors, brokers, and lenders throughout their investment analysis process. The firm's data-driven, AI-powered platform enables CRE professionals to determine the best new markets to enter, identify on and off-market deals, and underwrite properties with one click, and now manage deals in your connected pipeline. Using Archer's technology, firms can go from strategy creation to execution in a fraction of the time. Learn more at www.archer.re.

