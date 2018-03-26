ArcherDX and Ambry Genetics to provide immune repertoire and CAR-T-related sequencing services

The assays are based on ArcherDX's patented Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) technology and will target B- and T-cell receptor complementarity-determining regions to assess quantitative changes in the immune repertoire. The technology will also target CAR-T vectors to investigate the engineered T-cell repertoire over the course of autologous CAR-T cell manufacturing and treatment. Archer assays will also map the diversity of CAR-T integration sites and estimate both the transduction efficiency and copy number of integration events. "The ability to characterize CAR T-cells at this resolution provides an unprecedented level of quality control to the T-cell engineering process," states Dr. Phillip Gray, Vice President of Advanced Genomic Services at Ambry Genetics.

"Immunotherapy holds huge therapeutic potential, and we are very excited about this collaboration with Ambry Genetics to provide novel immune sequencing capabilities to biopharma partners in the immune-oncology space," says Dr. Jason Myers, CEO of ArcherDX. Dr. Gray from Ambry further stated that, "Immuno-oncology is the fastest growing segment within the pharma-oncology field, and Ambry is excited to offer ArcherDX's innovative technologies to accelerate the development of these promising new therapies."

About ArcherDx

ArcherDX addresses the bottlenecks associated with using NGS in translational research by offering a robust platform for targeted sequencing applications. By combining proprietary Anchored Multiplexed PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format with a powerful bioinformatics platform, ArcherDX technology dramatically enhances complex mutation identification and discovery. Learn more at archerdx.com.

ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.



About Ambry Genetics®

Ambry Genetics is a leader in clinical diagnostic and software solutions, combining both to offer the most comprehensive genetic testing menu in the industry. Ambry is both College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified. As part of the Konica Minolta family, Ambry is responsibly applying new technologies to the clinical molecular diagnostics market to bring about precision medicine. For more information about Ambry Genetics, visit www.ambrygen.com.

Ambry Genetics is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/archerdx-and-ambry-genetics-to-provide-immune-repertoire-and-car-t-related-sequencing-services-300618995.html

SOURCE ArcherDX

Related Links

http://archerdx.com

