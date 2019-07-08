ArcherDX and Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Companion Diagnostic Collaboration

BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc., a molecular technology company dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions that advance the application of personalized genomic medicine and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage precision oncology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for genomically defined, clinically underserved cancers, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop companion diagnostic (CDx) tests targeting cancers bearing Notch activating mutations and fusions.

"As we continue our work to bring pan-Notch inhibitors to those living with cancers bearing Notch-activating mutations and fusions, we are excited to enter into this collaboration with ArcherDX, a leader in molecular technology," said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Ayala Pharmaceuticals. "We believe that through this partnership we'll have additional tools to identify those patients most likely to respond to the Notch inhibitors that Ayala is developing."

"Working closely with biopharma partners to help bring biomarker-driven therapies to individuals diagnosed with cancer is central to our mission to improve access to genomic-based medicine. Partnerships with progressive companies such as Ayala who can leverage our unique ability to provide companion diagnostic solutions from both tissue and blood-based specimens and deploy them at scale as in-vitro diagnostics to laboratories around the world is essential to achieving this mission," said Jason Myers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ArcherDX. "We're proud to support Ayala in their pursuit of meaningful new precision oncology treatment options."

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is advancing molecular pathology with a robust technology platform for genetic mutation detection by next-generation sequencing. By combining patented Anchored Multiplexed PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format and powerful bioinformatics software, the Archer® platform dramatically enhances genetic mutation identification and discovery. ArcherDX provides oncology-focused research products and is pursuing regulatory approval for multiple companion diagnostic assays. Learn more at archerdx.com.

ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted cancer therapies for people living with genetically defined cancers. Ayala is broadly developing its product candidates, AL101 and AL102, best-in-class gamma secretase inhibitors, with clinical and preclinical studies underway in both solid tumors (AL101) and hematologic malignancies (AL102). Ayala's lead product candidate, AL101, is currently in phase 2 for adenoid cystic carcinoma patients with tumor bearing Notch activating mutations (ACCURACY). As a precision oncology company, Ayala was founded in November 2017 with an experienced global management team and a strong investor base. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com

Contacts:

ArcherDX, Inc:

Matt Franklin, Chief Business Officer

matt.franklin@archerdx.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals:

+1-857-444-0553

info@ayalapharma.com

