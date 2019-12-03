ArcherDX Announces Partnership with Illumina to Develop In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc., a growth-stage molecular diagnostics company dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions that advance personalized genomic medicine, today announced a non-exclusive partnership with Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) to develop in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for Archer's planned portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostics.

The scope of the agreement includes ArcherDX's future portfolio of IVD tests used to facilitate targeted therapy selection and monitoring of Minimal Residual Disease for the management of patients with solid tumor and blood cancers. The planned IVD tests will empower commercial laboratories, hospitals and health systems to run these assays in their local laboratories worldwide.

Under the agreement, ArcherDX will develop IVD tests to run on Illumina's NextSeq™ 550Dx System. ArcherDX will be responsible for obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for each IVD kit and for their subsequent commercialization. ArcherDX and Illumina entered into a similar agreement for the MiSeq™ Dx System in 2016.

"We are pleased to expand our development partnership with Illumina, whose large install base and highly accurate sequencing systems will accelerate our efforts to democratize access to high-quality genomic testing by developing distributable diagnostic assays that can be used to identify targeted therapy options, as well as monitor for the recurrence of disease across a wide variety of cancers," said Jason Myers, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ArcherDX. "These IVD tests will provide important new options for providers and patients around the world."

"Partnerships that bring exceptional clinical content to customers and patients represent an exciting opportunity in clinical genomics," said Dr. Phil Febbo, Chief Medical Officer of Illumina. "By enabling ArcherDX to develop IVD tests, we are ensuring health care providers and patients have access to a growing menu of important distributable diagnostic tests that will improve patient outcomes."

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is advancing molecular diagnostics with a robust technology platform for genetic mutation detection by next-generation sequencing. By combining patented Anchored Multiplexed PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format and powerful bioinformatics software, the Archer® platform dramatically enhances genetic mutation identification and discovery. ArcherDX provides oncology-focused research products and is pursuing regulatory approval for multiple companion diagnostic assays. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow us @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

