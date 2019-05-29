ArcherDX Announces the Appointment of Steven J. Kafka, Ph.D. as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc., a molecular technology company dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions that advance the application of personalized genomic medicine, today announced the appointment of Steven J. Kafka, Ph.D. as Executive Chairman of the ArcherDX Board of Directors.

"Since joining our board last year, Steve has had a tremendous impact on our organization. We look forward to working with him in this expanded capacity," said Jason Myers, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ArcherDX.

Dr. Kafka is a Partner at Third Rock Ventures, a leading healthcare venture capital firm that invests in disruptive areas of science and medicine to discover, launch and build companies that make a difference in the lives of patients. Prior to Third Rock Ventures, Dr. Kafka served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Foundation Medicine, Inc. During his tenure with Foundation Medicine, Dr. Kafka played a key role in the company's initial public offering in 2013 and to the strategic investment and collaboration that ultimately led to the company's sale to Roche in 2018. Previously, Dr. Kafka held executive roles at both public and private oncology drug discovery and development companies.

Dr. Kafka replaces Kyle Lefkoff, Founder and General Partner of Boulder Ventures, who has been ArcherDX's Chairman for the past year. Mr. Lefkoff will remain on the board of ArcherDX.

"With his deep experience in oncology molecular diagnostics and therapeutics, Steve is ideally suited to lead ArcherDX's board and to help guide the company through its next phase of growth," said Kyle Lefkoff. "Following the successful closing of our Series B financing, Steve's track record of securing strategic partnerships, scaling complex organizations and creating value for employees and investors will be invaluable as ArcherDX continues to expand into new markets and execute its strategic plans."

"I'm delighted to help Jason and his team deliver best in class NGS-based genomic analysis to cancer researchers and patients around the world," said Steve Kafka. "ArcherDX's AMP technology is the best platform to power the democratization of personalized medicine, a mission about which we're all passionate."

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is advancing molecular pathology with a robust technology platform for genetic mutation detection by next-generation sequencing. By combining patented Anchored Multiplexed PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format and powerful bioinformatics software, the Archer® platform dramatically enhances genetic mutation identification and discovery. ArcherDX provides oncology-focused research products and is pursuing regulatory approval for multiple companion diagnostic assays to enable therapy selection and response as well as surveillance of disease recurrence. Learn more at archerdx.com.

ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Media Contact:

Matt Franklin, Chief Business Officer

matt.franklin@archerdx.com

SOURCE ArcherDX

Related Links

http://www.archerdx.com

