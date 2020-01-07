ArcherDX Appoints Mark Massaro Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the ArcherDX team," said Jason Myers, Chief Executive Officer. "Mark's extensive knowledge of the diagnostics landscape, coupled with his more than 20 years of industry experience, is integral to ArcherDX as we continue to evolve and look to launch our STRATAFIDE™ pan-solid tumor companion diagnostic. Strengthening our executive team will ensure ArcherDX is well positioned to capitalize on our unique ability to deliver personalized molecular diagnostics that are accurate, actionable and local."

Mark served as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the Diagnostics and Life Sciences Tools sector at Canaccord Genuity, where he focused on high-growth, precision medicine and next-generation sequencing (NGS) companies, as well as molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, reference labs and animal health companies. Mark's clinical areas of research included oncology, liquid biopsies, infectious disease, women's health and hospital acquired infections. As an analyst, Mark developed a consistent, strong track record of identifying early stage stocks that materially outperformed various benchmarks. His experience also includes roles in corporate finance and financial reporting at Dell EMC and Fidelity Investments.

"I am delighted to join ArcherDX at such an exciting time. Powered by its platform AMP™ technology, which enables decentralized testing, the Company continues to experience tremendous growth and is well-positioned to significantly impact the molecular diagnostics market. I share ArcherDX's commitment to making personalized medicine accessible to all and look forward to delivering on the promise of our team and technology," said Mark Massaro.

In October 2016, Mark was named "Rising Star – Life Science and Diagnostic Tools," by Institutional Investor in its 2016 All-America Institutional Research survey. Mark completed his MBA, summa cum laude, from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and earned his BA in Economics and Spanish, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Mark also serves on the board of directors for the University of Massachusetts Economics Department.

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is advancing molecular diagnostics with a robust technology platform for genetic mutation detection by next-generation sequencing. By combining patented Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format and powerful bioinformatics software, the Archer® platform enhances genetic mutation identification. ArcherDX provides oncology-focused research products and is pursuing regulatory approval for multiple companion diagnostic assays. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

