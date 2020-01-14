ArcherDX Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) Technology Designated by FDA as Breakthrough Device

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc., today announced it has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology, a bespoke, minimally-invasive and highly-sensitive product intended for early-stage cancer treatment monitoring and recurrence surveillance. ArcherDX's technology enables healthcare providers across community and academic care settings access to genomic information in their laboratory, saving critical time and allowing world-class, cost-effective care locally.

The goal of the Breakthrough Devices Program is to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up their development, assessment, and review, while preserving standards, consistent with the FDA's mission to protect and promote public health.

The program will provide ArcherDX with enhanced communication with the FDA regarding technology validation and clinical trial protocols and could expedite the review process.

Jason Myers, ArcherDX Chief Executive Officer and co-founder said, "Fewer than 1% of cancer patients receive any genomic profiling for the monitoring of their cancer. Millions of individuals who undergo cancer treatment and the millions more who survive and achieve remission, need a sensitive, personalized means of detecting relapse earlier. We believe our bespoke product can improve both therapy monitoring and recurrence surveillance and given the substantial need, we look forward to additional collaborative interaction with regulators to deliver our PCM product to patients as soon as possible."

As part of an on-going collaboration, TRACERx1 investigators, led by Professor Charles Swanton, Group Leader, UCL and the Francis Crick Institute, and Dr. Christopher Abbosh, Principal Clinical Fellow, UCL, are utilizing ArcherDX's technology to detect low-volume minimal residual disease at high levels of sensitivity to help achieve TRACERx's goal of a more personalized approach to developing cancer treatments.

The PCM Breakthrough designation follows Breakthrough Device Designation for ArcherDX's STRATAFIDE™ which, upon approval, would be the first pan-solid tumor device employing genomic sequencing testing technology to accept both tissue and blood that can be used in local hospital or regional reference laboratories.

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is advancing molecular diagnostics with a robust technology platform for genetic mutation detection by next-generation sequencing. By combining patented Anchored Multiplexed PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format and powerful bioinformatics software, the Archer® platform dramatically enhances genetic mutation identification and discovery. ArcherDX provides oncology-focused research products and is pursuing regulatory approval for multiple companion diagnostic assays. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

1 *TRACERx (Tracking Cancer Evolution through therapy (Rx)) is the single biggest investment in lung cancer research by Cancer Research UK. Taking place over nine years, the translational research programme is the first study to look at the evolution of cancer in real time and immense detail. Researchers follow patients with lung cancer all the way from diagnosis through to either disease relapse or cure after surgery, tracking and analysing how their cancer develops. TRACERx is led by UCL (University College London) via the Cancer Research UK Lung Cancer Centre of Excellence and also supported by the National Institute for Health Research, University College London Hospitals Biomedical Research Centre, Francis Crick Institute and the Rosetrees Trust.

About UCL

UCL was founded in 1826. We were the first English university established after Oxford and Cambridge, the first to open up university education to those previously excluded from it, and the first to provide systematic teaching of law, architecture and medicine. We are among the world's top universities, as reflected by performance in a range of international rankings and tables, and are committed to changing the world for the better. Our community of over 41,500 students from 150 countries and over 12,500 staff pursues academic excellence, breaks boundaries and makes a positive impact on real world problems. www.ucl.ac.uk | Follow us on Twitter @uclnews | Watch our YouTube channel YouTube.com/UCLTV.

About The Francis Crick Institute

The Francis Crick Institute is a biomedical discovery institute dedicated to understanding the fundamental biology underlying health and disease. Its work is helping to understand why disease develops and to translate discoveries into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, infections, and neurodegenerative diseases.

An independent organisation, its founding partners are the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, UCL (University College London), Imperial College London and King's College London.

The Crick was formed in 2015, and in 2016 it moved into a brand new state-of-the-art building in central London which brings together 1,500 scientists and support staff working collaboratively across disciplines, making it the biggest biomedical research facility under a single roof in Europe. http://crick.ac.uk/

