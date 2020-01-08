ArcherDX to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions that advance the application of personalized genomic medicine, today announced that Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and its products at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Event: 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presenter: Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, ArcherDX Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Dr. Myers will outline ArcherDX's plans to introduce IVD test kits for pan-solid tumor companion diagnostics (STRATAFIDE™) and personalized cancer monitoring, which, once approved, will enable individualized genomic cancer treatment to be practiced at any level of the health care system, from academic centers to community practices. He will also provide an update on the growing demand for on-site and local genomic testing for both research and clinical applications.

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is advancing molecular diagnostics with a robust technology platform for genetic mutation detection by next-generation sequencing. By combining patented Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry in an easy-to-use, lyophilized format and powerful bioinformatics software, the Archer® platform enhances genetic mutation identification. ArcherDX provides oncology-focused research products and is pursuing regulatory approval for multiple companion diagnostic assays. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

