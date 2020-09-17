ArcherDX to Present at Cowen's 2020 Liquid Biopsy Summit

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc. today announced that Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ArcherDX, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen's 2020 Liquid Biopsy Summit at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 12:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "News & Events" section of the company website at https://archerdx.com/news-events/.

Event Cowen's 2020 Liquid Biopsy Summit Presenter Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, ArcherDX Date Thursday, September 24 Time 2:00 – 2:25 p.m. EDT

About ArcherDX

ArcherDX is a leading genomic analysis company democratizing precision oncology through a suite of products and services that are highly accurate, personal, actionable and easy to use in local settings. Our Archer® platform, with our proprietary Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry at the core, has enabled us to develop industry-leading products and services to optimize therapy and enable cancer monitoring across sample types. We develop and commercialize research use only (RUO) products, are developing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, and offer services that meet the unique needs of our customers and their clinical applications. Our research product portfolio consists of VariantPlex®, FusionPlex®, LiquidPlex™ and Immunoverse™. IVD products currently in development for solid tumor biomarker identification and Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM™) have both received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. ArcherDX has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, ArcherDX operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. ArcherDX undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

