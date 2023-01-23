Archery equipment market 2021-2025; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global archery equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Archery Equipment Market

Archery equipment market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Archery equipment market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Archery equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bows and bows accessories, arrows, and other archery equipment), distribution channel (specialty and sports shops, departmental and discount stores, online retail, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market growth in the bows and arrows segment will be significant during the forecast period. Archery associations and manufacturers of bows and arrows are promoting the sport through social media to generate interest among consumers. Vendors are also adopting new technologies and adding new features such as the use of carbon nanotechnology to manufacture archery equipment such as bows and bow accessories. Such developments are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global archery equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global archery equipment market.

Europe will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high adoption of the sport among both men and women is a key factor driving the growth of the archery market in Europe . In addition, the presence of adequate infrastructure and facilities for archery is fostering the growth of the regional market.

Archery equipment market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rise in consumer preference for adventure sports.

Consumers are being influenced by various ads, movies, and videos that portray sports activities such as river rafting, bowhunting, and paragliding recently.

The presence of several online and mobile application-based archery games has played a significant role in keeping the market buoyant and spreading awareness of the sport.

In addition, the inclusion of archery in sports events such as the Olympics Games, the Commonwealth Games, and regional tournaments such as the Asian Cup and the European Cup are fostering the growth of the global archery equipment market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The greater availability of training facilities for archery is a key trend in the market.

Government and private sports organizations across the world are investing in facilities to encourage and promote archery.

They are holding competitions at regular intervals to spread awareness and find budding players.

For instance, in the US, a program called Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) has been launched to teach archery to the youth and to provide opportunities and a platform to develop their archery skills. The program also encourages archers to enjoy the sport for recreational purposes.

Similarly, Lancaster Archery Academy, situated in England , offers comprehensive training in the sport of archery. It provides step-by-step instruction to amateurs, intermediate archers, and students.

, offers comprehensive training in the sport of archery. It provides step-by-step instruction to amateurs, intermediate archers, and students. The increase in the number of training facilities is driving the demand for archery equipment in the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The presence of counterfeit products is the key challenge in the market.

Many consumers perceive counterfeit products to be of original brands, which affects the revenue and brand name of globally renowned companies.

The preference for these products is high among low-income groups as they are very affordable.

The increasing availability of counterfeit products is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this archery equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the archery equipment market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the archery equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the archery equipment market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of archery equipment market vendors

Archery Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.32 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries UK, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMS BOWFISHING, Carbon Tech, Darton Archery LLC, Escalade Inc., Gold Tip LLC, Precision Shooting Equipment Inc., SAMICK SPORTS, Southwest Archery USA, SRS Archery, and The Bohning Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

