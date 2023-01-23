Archery equipment market 2021-2025; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global archery equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!
Archery equipment market - Five Forces
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
Archery equipment market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Archery equipment market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bows and bows accessories, arrows, and other archery equipment), distribution channel (specialty and sports shops, departmental and discount stores, online retail, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The market growth in the bows and arrows segment will be significant during the forecast period. Archery associations and manufacturers of bows and arrows are promoting the sport through social media to generate interest among consumers. Vendors are also adopting new technologies and adding new features such as the use of carbon nanotechnology to manufacture archery equipment such as bows and bow accessories. Such developments are fueling the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global archery equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global archery equipment market.
- Europe will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high adoption of the sport among both men and women is a key factor driving the growth of the archery market in Europe. In addition, the presence of adequate infrastructure and facilities for archery is fostering the growth of the regional market.
Archery equipment market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The market is driven by the rise in consumer preference for adventure sports.
- Consumers are being influenced by various ads, movies, and videos that portray sports activities such as river rafting, bowhunting, and paragliding recently.
- The presence of several online and mobile application-based archery games has played a significant role in keeping the market buoyant and spreading awareness of the sport.
- In addition, the inclusion of archery in sports events such as the Olympics Games, the Commonwealth Games, and regional tournaments such as the Asian Cup and the European Cup are fostering the growth of the global archery equipment market.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The greater availability of training facilities for archery is a key trend in the market.
- Government and private sports organizations across the world are investing in facilities to encourage and promote archery.
- They are holding competitions at regular intervals to spread awareness and find budding players.
- For instance, in the US, a program called Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) has been launched to teach archery to the youth and to provide opportunities and a platform to develop their archery skills. The program also encourages archers to enjoy the sport for recreational purposes.
- Similarly, Lancaster Archery Academy, situated in England, offers comprehensive training in the sport of archery. It provides step-by-step instruction to amateurs, intermediate archers, and students.
- The increase in the number of training facilities is driving the demand for archery equipment in the market.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The presence of counterfeit products is the key challenge in the market.
- Many consumers perceive counterfeit products to be of original brands, which affects the revenue and brand name of globally renowned companies.
- The preference for these products is high among low-income groups as they are very affordable.
- The increasing availability of counterfeit products is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this archery equipment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the archery equipment market between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the archery equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the archery equipment market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of archery equipment market vendors
|
Archery Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.32
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 38%
|
Key countries
|
UK, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AMS BOWFISHING, Carbon Tech, Darton Archery LLC, Escalade Inc., Gold Tip LLC, Precision Shooting Equipment Inc., SAMICK SPORTS, Southwest Archery USA, SRS Archery, and The Bohning Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis: Leisure products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Bows and bows accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Bows and bows accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Bows and bows accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Arrows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Arrows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Arrows - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Other archery equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Other archery equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Other archery equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Departmental and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Departmental and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Departmental and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AMS BOWFISHING
- Exhibit 56: AMS BOWFISHING - Overview
- Exhibit 57: AMS BOWFISHING - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: AMS BOWFISHING - Key offerings
- 11.4 Carbon Tech
- Exhibit 59: Carbon Tech - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Carbon Tech - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Carbon Tech - Key offerings
- 11.5 Darton Archery LLC
- Exhibit 62: Darton Archery LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Darton Archery LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Darton Archery LLC - Key offerings
- 11.6 Escalade Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Escalade Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Escalade Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Escalade Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Gold Tip LLC
- Exhibit 68: Gold Tip LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Gold Tip LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Gold Tip LLC - Key offerings
- 11.8 Precision Shooting Equipment Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Precision Shooting Equipment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Precision Shooting Equipment Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Precision Shooting Equipment Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 SAMICK SPORTS
- Exhibit 74: SAMICK SPORTS - Overview
- Exhibit 75: SAMICK SPORTS - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: SAMICK SPORTS - Key offerings
- 11.10 Southwest Archery USA
- Exhibit 77: Southwest Archery USA - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Southwest Archery USA - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Southwest Archery USA - Key offerings
- 11.11 SRS Archery
- Exhibit 80: SRS Archery - Overview
- Exhibit 81: SRS Archery - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: SRS Archery - Key offerings
- 11.12 The Bohning Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: The Bohning Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: The Bohning Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: The Bohning Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
