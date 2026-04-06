ALMA, Ark., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the best way to make your practice gear last longer? A HelloNation article featuring Archery Expert Tanner Morrell of Alma answers this question by explaining how proper archery target maintenance ensures durability, consistency, and value. The piece highlights practical steps that reduce wear, prevent unnecessary replacement, and keep training sessions effective.

Tanner Morrell, Vice President Speed Speed

Morrell emphasizes that environmental factors play a leading role in target deterioration. Sunlight and moisture, if left unchecked, can cause severe damage to layered and foam targets. For those who want to protect archery targets from the weather, Morrell recommends storing targets indoors or shielding them with waterproof covers when outdoor storage is the only option. This step is a simple but vital part of archery target storage solutions that extends the life of equipment.

Target placement during practice also makes a difference. Concentrating shots in one area causes compressed material to break down prematurely. To prevent archery target damage, Morrell suggests rotating aim across multiple dots or zones, allowing surfaces to recover and stay balanced. This habit supports archery practice, target preservation, and reduces the chances of early cracking or tearing.

Another consideration is the choice of arrow tips. The article notes that broadheads, while essential for hunting preparation, cut deep into the target and cause accelerated breakdown. Field tips, by contrast, compress rather than slice materials. Morrell explains the importance of understanding field tips vs broadheads target damage when planning training sessions. Using field tips for routine shooting not only supports foam archery target care but also makes removal easier and less damaging to the structure.

The HelloNation article stresses that archery target maintenance is not complicated. Small habits, such as bringing the target inside between sessions, avoiding constant broadhead use, and rotating shot locations, make a measurable difference. Following these archery target care tips can increase archery target lifespan by several months or even years, making them more cost-effective for regular use.

Morrell also highlights the importance of layered archery target protection. When arrows impact repeatedly in one area, the layers lose their ability to recover. Distributing shots across different zones preserves the balance of the structure and slows the pace of internal breakdown. This method of layered protection, combined with reliable archery target storage solutions, ensures consistency in practice quality.

How to extend the archery target's life depends largely on protection from weather conditions. UV rays weaken fabrics and foam, leading to cracks, while water encourages internal decay. Archers looking for how to store archery targets effectively should use waterproof tarps outdoors or prioritize indoor storage whenever possible. Consistent sheltering from these elements is one of the most effective ways to increase archery target lifespan.

The article also points out that regular target care promotes safety as well as longevity. A weakened or uneven target may allow bolts to pass through or deflect unpredictably, creating hazards. By practicing proper foam archery target care and maintaining even shot distribution, archers keep equipment safe and reliable for repeated use.

Morrell explains that archery target maintenance is as much about habit as it is about equipment quality. Simple routines, such as checking for weather exposure, covering targets after each session, and limiting broadhead use, support archery practice target preservation. These archery target care tips help both beginners and experienced archers maintain efficiency in their training setups.

For those investing in high-quality practice gear, consistent maintenance is essential to protect the archery target from weather and prevent archery target damage. Developing a clear system for how to store archery targets will not only extend their lifespan but also safeguard performance during critical training periods. The goal is to create conditions that keep targets functional, reliable, and cost-efficient over time.

Morrell concludes in the article that archery is as much about preparation as performance. By applying foam archery target care and layered archery target protection strategies, archers give themselves the best chance at long-term practice success. Following these archery target storage solutions and archery target care tips ensures durability and consistency with every session.

The complete article, titled "How to Maintain and Protect Your Target", is available on HelloNation and provides a full breakdown of these methods. Archery Expert Tanner Morrell of Alma shares practical advice to help archers increase archery target lifespan while preventing unnecessary damage.

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SOURCE HelloNation