Arches & Halos Professional Brow Reinvents Do-it-Yourself Eyebrow Grooming with Celebrity Eyebrow Expert Tonya Crooks

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world of do-it-yourself eyebrow grooming is reinvented with the launch of Arches & Halos Professional Brow inspired by Tonya Crooks. The most comprehensive eyebrow grooming, eyebrow shaping and eyebrow coloring destination at mass retail, Arches & Halos is set to give millions of beauty lovers exactly what they need to care for their eyebrows at home.

"Today's beauty enthusiast is craving professional quality eyebrow grooming tools without breaking their bank account. They demand simplicity and tools that are easy to use on-the-go," explains Barry Shields, Managing Partner at Beauty Partners LLC. "We're proud to kick-off our newest offerings of pro-quality brow enhancing tools, including a wide range of color-perfect shades," continues Barry Shields. All Arches & Halos products are Ophthalmologist and Dermatologist tested, Hypoallergenic, Vegan, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny approved.

The brow genius who inspired Arches & Halos is Los Angeles-based celebrity brow expert, Tonya Crooks. Tonya is recognized as the world's premier eyebrow stylist to-the-stars, including Julia Roberts, Halle Berry, Megan Fox and Fergie. Tonya sparked the Arches & Halos collection with an artist's eye to the finest of details.

"Bringing celebrity-quality brows to the everyday beauty lover has been a dream of mine and I am beyond excited to see my dream realized with the launch of Arches & Halos," says celebrity brow expert Tonya Crooks. Included with every product is Tonya's DIY "6 Steps to the Perfect Brow," which spells out very simply how anyone can easily groom, shape and color their brows. Tonya's exclusive tips and tricks offer the magic ingredient to effortless brows with her fresh on-trend, fashion-forward insights for today's ultimate celebrity look.

Arches & Halos is now available at select Target stores and on Target.com.

ABOUT ARCHES & HALOS PROFESSIONAL BROW: Arches & Halos offers the most comprehensive eyebrow grooming, eyebrow shaping and eyebrow coloring destination for today's beauty enthusiast. With over 60 eyebrow grooming implements, brow shaping and coloring tools, Arches & Halos offers professional quality grooming without breaking the bank. Developed with an artist's eye to the finest of details, the concept for Arches & Halos was sparked by globally recognized celebrity brow expert Tonya Crooks with the goal of bringing celebrity-quality brows to the everyday beauty lover. All Arches & Halos products are Ophthalmologist and Dermatologist tested, Hypoallergenic, Vegan, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny approved. For more information on Arches & Halos, please visit: http://www.archesandhalos.com, @archesandhalos and #thehaloeffect on Instagram.

ABOUT TONYA CROOKS:

Master Celebrity Eyebrow Stylist, Co-Creator of Arches & Halos and the Arches & Halos Creative Director Tonya Crooks is one of the foremost eyebrow stylists in the world. Her celebrity clientele is unparalleled. Her following includes major movie, television and music celebrities. Even Princesses from around the world seek Tonya's eyebrow grooming magic. For over 20 years, Tonya's Beverly Hills, CA Brow Styling Salon has been the go-to place to give your eyebrows a professional makeover.

ABOUT BEAUTY PARTNERS LLC: Founded in 2014 by two ex-beauty industry veterans, Barry Shields and Bruce Kowalsky, Beauty Partners LLC encompasses a unique, strategic sku by sku, retailer by retailer, "go to market" discipline for the successful management of beauty brands. The Beauty Partners team offers diverse and differentiated capabilities to bring unique consumer learnings to new trending innovations with a practical, measured, learn-listen-and-execute approach to building category-leading beauty brands. With a global eye to consumer centric state-of-the art products, the Beauty Partners team encompasses brand development, product development, package design, product sourcing, manufacturing and marketing management all under one roof. For more information, please email bruce@beautypartnersllc.com.

SOURCE Beauty Partners LLC