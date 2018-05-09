Arches Technology Launches My Care Compass (MCC): A Digital Oncology Education Program for Patients Undergoing Infusion Chemotherapy at Kettering Health Network

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arches Technology is a software company that provides marketing cloud products for the healthcare industry. Recently partnering with Kettering Health Network, Arches Technology implemented My Care Compass (MCC), a digital patient navigation tool. MCC helps to relieve clinical pain points by preparing and educating patients before and after treatment, which ultimately improves the patient's experience and outcomes.

The implementation of My Care Compass (MCC) will help the Kettering Health Network Cancer Care team boost their clinical efficiency, improve performance scores and patient satisfaction, and alleviate administrative burdens which will result in a happier, more effective clinical staff.

The Kettering Health Network Cancer Care team has decades of experience treating all types of cancer with cutting-edge oncology treatments, and central to that is a holistic, patient-focused approach so that patients and families have the educational and emotional support they need. "At Kettering Health Network, we have a strong heritage of innovation. Charles F. Kettering was one of the most prolific inventors of American History. We are proud to be on the leading edge with Arches Technology to pioneer the future of healthcare communication. We strive to continually change the way cancer care is delivered in our community. Arches technology is helping us do that," added Elizabeth Koelker, Executive Director of Network Oncology Serviceline at Kettering Health Network.

The MCC initiative was launched first to deliver critical education to patients undergoing infusion chemotherapy through animated videos, emails and text messages. Each communication is timed based on where the patient is in their treatment journey, so that the information they receive is appropriate for the cancer milestone they've reached. MCC integrates with Kettering Health Network's EMR system (Epic) for automated exchange of diagnosis and appointment data, and deployment of communications based on patient specifics. No ongoing data entry or upkeep by the hospital staff is required. The MCC system architecture is HIPAA compliant so patient PHI is protected and securely transmitted. Patients receive communications branded with the Kettering Health Network's logo and address to provide a seamless experience for patients.

In collaboration with Arches Technology, Kettering Health will roll out the MCC initiative in 2018 to include content and education for patients undergoing immunotherapy and other cancer related treatments.

"My team and I are excited about the creation of a cutting-edge patient engagement solution in collaboration with Kettering Health. The future of education and preparation is about seamless digital delivery of high quality content at the exact moment in time during a health journey, when a patient - or caregiver - needs it most," said Daniella Koren, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arches Technology.

"Our program allows the Kettering Health Network to improve provider-patient relationships and elevate personal, comprehensive care with their Cancer Care team," commented Tommy Zambelli, VP of Marketing and Customer Success. "We are committed to raising the strategic bar and improving patient education, engagement, and support through the use of technology."

Arches Technology, a leader in healthcare SaaS, empowers organizations to connect with customers and create lasting relationships. Since 2006, Arches' HIPAA compliant multi-channel content delivery platform, Keystone, has been trusted by life science companies, providers and healthcare organizations. Keystone is secure, flexible, and scalable.

Arches is headquartered in New York City, and serves as a strategic partner to both large enterprise and emerging organizations across the healthcare industry.

