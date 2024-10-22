Archetype Announces Winners of the 2024 Benefits Trailblazer Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archetype is delighted to announce Nayya, Vitori Health, and Wagmo as the winners of the 2024 Benefits Trailblazer Awards. The awards highlight the future-focused products, tools, and vendors that provide a human-centric approach to the employee benefits industry and positively impact employees' ability to lead healthy, resilient, and fulfilling lives.

After careful consideration of a high number of applications and interviews, Archetype proudly presents this year's Trailblazers, who are spearheading the future of workplace benefits through technology, products, and services in unique and impactful ways. Supported by an esteemed panel of judges renowned for their experience, expertise, and passion in the industry, winners were selected based on the following categories:

Best Benefits Navigation Solution – Nayya

Best Health Innovation Solution – Vitori Health

Best Lifestyle Solution – Wagmo

Nayya is an AI-driven benefits platform that empowers employees to make smarter benefits decisions. By integrating with a company's benefits ecosystem, Nayya personalizes the benefits experience for employees, helping them choose the right coverage, navigate healthcare costs, and maximize the value of their benefits. Their innovative use of data ensures employees receive the guidance they need to improve their overall financial and healthcare outcomes.

Vitori Health provides innovative, cost-efficient health plan solutions designed to simplify healthcare and improve access to high-quality care. By blending transparency, direct contracting, and real-time claims processing, Vitori delivers comprehensive healthcare at lower costs. Their unique approach to pricing and service delivery allows employers to offer enhanced benefits while managing healthcare expenses effectively.

Wagmo is a pet wellness company that offers comprehensive insurance and wellness plans to help pet owners manage routine care and unexpected medical expenses. Their platform covers everything from vaccinations to emergencies, providing pet owners with peace of mind and financial predictability. With flexible plans and seamless claims processing, Wagmo ensures that pets receive the care they need while making pet ownership more manageable for families.

Applicants were judged across four criteria: measurable impact, innovative vision, market leadership, and achievement and growth. Eligible applicants were US-based vendors that could point to over 100,000 lives impacted by their solution.

In addition to receiving designation as a 2024 Benefits Trailblazer, winners will gain access to Archetype's ecosystem, an extensive network that consists of thousands of leading brokers, private equity firms, insurance payers, health providers, HR leaders, benefits leaders, tech leaders, and more.

About Archetype: Archetype is a consulting and investment firm that aspires to improve the health and well-being of 50 million people. Through a unique co-innovation approach, we scale healthcare innovators' big ideas through investments, technology, and consulting.

About the RAD Collective: The RAD Collective is an invite-only network of health insurance brokers and consultants. The group is made up of the most forward-thinking industry professionals, with the desire to enable innovation, scale, and impact within the health and wellness industries.

