Archetype Tattoo Adds Artist Engagement to the NM Tattoo Fiesta Through Seminars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta (formerly the Duke City Tattoo Fiesta) is returning to Isleta Casino this year. After enduring the pandemic and returning in 2022 stronger than ever, the NM Tattoo Fiesta is poised to descend upon the Isleta Resort and Casino again on June 7th, 8th, and 9th. You can find info and tickets at: https://newmexicotattoofiesta.com/

2023 New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta Ben Shaw

That's not all though! Those who aren't attending, and those who ARE, have additional activities to consider for 2023. Ben Shaw, Owner and Co-Founder of Archetype Tattoo in Albuquerque, NM has been working with a national cohort of talented tattoo artists, to bring the Tattoo Fiesta Seminars to this year's event.

From lettering, to the ins and outs of running your tattoo business, and the lineage and history of the artform that is tattoo: Big Sleeps, Lars Krutak, Russ Abbott, Ryan Roi, Jeremy Miller, Rudy Lopez, and Ben Shaw plan to bring education and engagement front and center to this year's event. Some of the seminars are FREE - some are incredibly affordable - and ALL of them are well worth your time and attention. Tattoo artists, non-tattoo artists, and tattoo culture enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and help spread the word. You can find more info on the event specific seminar dates and times here: https://newmexicotattoofiesta.com/seminars/

Shaw and team are piloting the Seminars here in Albuquerque, with plans of moving this style of presentation and engagement around the country and globe, paired with the biggest and best tattoo conventions in your area! Stay tuned!

