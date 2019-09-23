Archibus Cloud Makes Enterprise-Grade IWMS SaaS More Accessible to Create People-Centric Workplaces

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Archibus, a leading provider of workplace software solutions, today announced the availability of Archibus Cloud, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) that now makes enterprise-grade SaaS more accessible. This new product aligns organizations with best practices in agile, people-centric workplaces, featuring a simplified interface and cloud-based delivery model that makes it easier to implement, update, scale, and realize rapid time-to-value.

In most cases, facilities management is the second-largest expense for mid- to large-sized organizations. Archibus Cloud enables customers to convert their facilities into strategic assets by transforming them into workspaces that perform for their business. This is accomplished by assisting companies in reducing bottom-line costs through better space utilization and facility performance, while also improving top-line revenue through increased employee productivity, attraction, and retention.

"The idea of a single technology stack for the built environment allows the customer to take advantage of synergies between the data and go on a journey together with their IWMS vendor," said Archibus + Serraview Chief Product Officer, Ian Morley. "That's where we are different and we're turning the tables on the IWMS industry. Archibus Cloud is focused on delivering rapid time-to-value, best practices, and configuration over customization, as well as building strategic, long-term, value-adding relationships with our customers and partners. We're in this together."

A key feature of Archibus Cloud is its scalability, enabling customers to add users and powerful specialized applications as their needs evolve. While other SaaS IWMS products are focused on the smaller end of the market and tend to hit a ceiling as their customers need more value from their workspaces, Archibus allows its customers to start small and scale as their workplace strategy matures. Customers can add modules as needs warrant and budgets permit, while demonstrating ROI every step of the way through the powerful metrics and reporting of Archibus Cloud applications.

At the entry level, all customers start out with Archibus Foundation, the basic IWMS package delivered through the cloud, which enables a simple, easy-to-use solution that includes real-time service, updates, security, and bug fixes that result in rapid time-to-value—all aimed at increasing accessibility. This package includes: system administration, a Foundations homepage with strategic dashboards, a space management console, a service console, equipment management, an employee-facing workplace web application, space and occupancy reports, maintenance and service reports, a Smart Client Extension for AutoCAD and Revit, and online help. Archibus Foundations also includes mobile functionality that boasts a clean look and a user-friendly interface.

Archibus Cloud scales vertically from 100 to more than 300,000 employees. It also scales horizontally by enabling organizations to seamlessly add modules that focus on space, reservations, operations, and assets. Add-on Cloud Modules that sit on top of and extend Archibus Foundations include:

Space Management Module: Enhanced space management console and dashboards, enterprise move management, space chargebacks, mobile app for space audits, reports, and online help.

Serraview Space Planning Module: Elite space management, visual block and stack (VBS) scenario planning, ratio-based seating for flexible activity-based work (ABW), advanced dashboards and reports, portfolio manager, storage lockers/parking, and occupancy forecasting, as well as enhanced enterprise move management, chargebacks, reports, online help, and more.

Serraview Space Optimization Module: Real-time IoT utilization data from badges, sensors, beacons, WiFi, and more, with metrics on true utilization/capacity in order to right-size real estate portfolio planning, demonstrate savings, and foster continuous improvement.

Building Operations Module: Building Operations dashboards on facility performance, Preventive Maintenance Planner, On-Demand Work, mobile maintenance app, Building Operations Console, Labor Scheduler, Cost Analysis Console, Report Console, Maintenance History, and online help.

Asset Management Module: Asset Management dashboards to inform capital planning, Asset Registration Console, Equipment Systems Console, Asset and Equipment Surveys, Lifecycle Console, Disposal Console, Depreciation Schedules, and online help.

Reservations Module: Web-based employee-facing experience with meeting room reservations, workspace hoteling, workplace requests, Microsoft Outlook Plugin, and personal homepages. Managers empowered with Reservations Calendar Console, Service Console, and reporting on space bookings/requests.

"Archibus provides its customers with a huge depth of functionality, placing it as one of the leaders in our 2019 Green Quadrant benchmark of IWMS solutions," said Susan Clarke, Principal Analyst at Verdantix. "This investment in their solution with a new cloud deployment option—that aims to deliver faster customer value through more focused solution delivery—is what's needed given customer expectations."

The distribution model for Archibus Cloud also makes it more accessible to wider markets. Its extensive, global, go-to-market channel is a key differentiator with hundreds of experts around the globe ready to support Archibus Cloud. In addition to customers purchasing the product through a certified Archibus Cloud Partner, they can now also purchase directly from Archibus + Serraview.

Archibus Cloud is priced as an annual subscription fee for unlimited users, based on the modules chosen and the size of the facilities that will be managed in the system (measured by area of the facility). The more space that the client commits to up front, the cheaper the unit cost is per area. To schedule a demo of Archibus Cloud, click here .

About Archibus

Archibus leads the global marketplace in applying comprehensive technology solutions and services to manage the built environment. Its facilities management and workplace optimization software solutions cultivate workplaces to perform for people by enabling organizations across the globe to consolidate systems onto a single integrated platform for all the data, planning, and operations of real estate, infrastructure, and facilities. For more information, visit www.archibus.com .

SOURCE Archibus

Related Links

https://archibus.com

