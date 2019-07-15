Archibus Refreshes Brand To Reflect Focus On People-Centric Workplaces

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Archibus, a leading provider of workplace software solutions, today unveiled a new company logo and brand identity to reflect its people-first paradigm shift. Archibus has refocused its business on bringing new, best-in-class products aimed at a growing market demand for advancing corporate real estate goals with people-centric work environments. The company plans to officially announce the Archibus Cloud in the coming weeks, bringing the industry's leading workplace solutions to wider markets than ever before.

"We are transforming every aspect of our business to meet the current and future needs of our global customer base and partner network. Our customers demand more data-driven insights to support their corporate real estate strategy and software that allows them to implement those new strategies within weeks," said Archibus-Serraview CEO, Wain Kellum. "Our strength is having an easy-to-implement solution that scales as our customers' businesses and needs grow."

Driving this innovation is a right sizing of the broad capabilities of IWMS systems into simplified solutions. Archibus' new product offerings make the vast data and reporting capabilities of an IWMS accessible to organizations just beginning to automate their facilities, while providing an ecosystem of advanced solutions that organizations can scale into seamlessly as they grow.

Archibus recently merged with Serraview, a provider of space optimization and workforce enablement software. This powerful business combination united Archibus' suite of real estate, infrastructure, and facilities management solutions with Serraview's IoT solutions for enabling activity-based work (ABW). This combined solution empowers organizations to foster a comprehensive modern workplace strategy.

"Facilities have become a strategic asset," explained Archibus' CTO, Steve Segarra. "An important component of the Archibus-Serraview strategy is that it delivers simplified software solutions that give teams an effective lens through which to understand and enhance how their workplaces can perform for their people. Equipped with robust data on key performance indicators (KPIs) related to space utilization, teams can make more confident workplace decisions that save costs and time, while supporting growth."

Archibus realizes its goal of cultivating workplaces that perform for people with solutions for aligning space use, real estate decisions, and facility operations with the employee experience. By integrating data into one system, organizations can get a complete picture of the costs, needs, and occupant experience of their portfolio.

"With over $4 billion of PropTech capital raised last year, there is a real urgency in how the industry is gearing up to address the opportunity in the built environment," said Rodolphe d'Arjuzon, Verdantix's Managing Director. "This brand refresh by Archibus is a strong signal for a company that helped define the IWMS category and that is a leader in our Green Quadrant benchmark of IWMS solutions. We look forward to hearing more on Archibus' forthcoming product releases and strategy."

The Archibus brand refresh also introduces a new logo and website that reflects the opportunity and promise of the company's bold new direction. The Archibus logo and website now share a common color palette, typography, and visual design with Serraview that represents their integration and cohesiveness as they move forward together to address modern workplace trends across industries.

About Archibus

Archibus leads the global marketplace in applying comprehensive technology solutions and services to manage the built environment. Its facilities management and workplace optimization software solutions cultivate workplaces to perform for people by enabling organizations across the globe to consolidate systems onto a single integrated platform for all the data, planning, and operations of real estate, infrastructure, and facilities. For more information, visit www.archibus.com .

SOURCE Archibus

Related Links

http://www.archibus.com

