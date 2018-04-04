Archie and The Bunkers Share New Video 'She's A Rocking Machine' Ahead of Sophomore LP 'Songs From The Lodge' on Dirty Water Records

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662508/Dirty_Water_Records_Kacie_Marie.jpg )

Today, Punknews debuted the new video by Archie and The Bunkers:"If you like synth-punk, you will be into this. Taking the sheer mania from The Screamers and the cold 1984-esque synths from The Units, this brother duo kicks out some chaotic clashing. "She's a Rockin' Machine" features what may even be an homage to Tomata Du Plenty's scream in its first few seconds before thrashing forward into a garage rock meets retro-future-punk hybrid. It's savage and mean, is what we are saying."

Archie and The Bunkers consists of brothers Emmett (drums/vocals) and Cullen O'Connor (organ/vocals). The pair began recording music in their basement as young teenagers self-producing their first 2 EPs (Comrade X in 2013, and Trade Winds in 2014.) The band's raw garage-punk sound draws heavily from their melding of divergent musical styles. Influences range from jazz organ greats like Jimmy Smith, and Richard "Groove" Holmes, to punk icons Dead Boys, The Stooges, The Screamers, and more.

On stage, the siblings attack their songs with an energy that whips the audience into a frenzy. The unique growl of Cullen's whirring, overdriven organ and the driving beat of Emmett's 4-piece drum kit, leave concert-goers in shock at the sonic assault levied by only two.

2015 marked the release of their first full-length album on Dirty Water Records. Its 12 songs were recorded at the storied Ghetto Recorders in Detroit. It was here that legendary producer/engineer Jim Diamond captured the unique A&TB sound that's been dubbed "HI-FI Organ Punk". Emmett describes the duo's sound as, "rock'n'roll that's been peeled back to it's raw foundation."

Since then, the boys have embarked on two European tours, recorded four singles, two EPs, and a brand new LP, "Songs From The Lodge" out April 20th Worldwide on Dirty Water Records. The Bunkers have also worked with some of the greatest labels in the biz, including Norton Records, In The Red, and Jack White's infamous Third Man Records. It is not uncommon to see the Bunkers performing alongside some of the greatest acts in Rock n' Roll History. Some honorable rosters include: The Sonics, The Black Lips, Boss Hog, Royal Trux, The Rezillos, Dick Dale, King Khan and the BBQ Show, The Mummies, Cheetah Chrome, The Cynics, The Fleshtones, The Gories, New Bomb Turks, Kid Congo, The 5678s, Echo and the Bunnymen, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Zero Boys, Shannon and the Clams, Thee Oh Sees, Oblivians, Dead Moon, and Iggy Pop.

"Although newcomers to some extent, the results are electric and positively explosive, some say reminiscent of The Cramps, The Hentchmen, Billy Childish - every incarnation of top-notch rock you can imagine. It's rare to take an organ and make it the centerpiece of a rock 'n' roll band and have it make so much sense. Clearly musicians to keep your eyes on for years to come."

- Third Man Records

"They have recorded for Third Man (USA) and Dirty Water (UK) and have now come home to Norton Records with their most captivating sides to date. All of their influences have resulted in these riveting original comps."

- Norton Records

"This year, they're going to own you."

- Alternative Press

"This snotty Ohio sibling duo are a half Damned-half Animals rock'n'roll mongrel. Sixteen-year-old singer/frontman Emmett could be a Jack White in-the-making."

- Classic Rock Magazine, UK

"Armed with a four-piece kit and an organ that's pushed hard and to the front-and-centre of their sound, they're pure energy that overrides any marketer's thirst for an angle. The elevator's about to leave. You might want to get in now while it's at the ground floor."

- The I-94 Bar (AU)

"This year's big reveal was Archie and the Bunkers, a pair of brothers from Ohio who channeled Quintron and The Damned in a frenzied half-hour set."

- Memphis Flyer

'SONGS FROM THE LODGE' RELEASES APRIL 20TH WORLDWIDE

About Dirty Water Records

The Dirty Water Club started in October 1996 in the Tufnell Park neighborhood of north London, at a venue called The Boston. The club's name is derived from The Standells' 1966 hit 'Dirty Water' which glorifies the US city of Boston, Massachusetts.

Past performers have included The White Stripes (voted by Q Magazine as one of the top 10 gigs of all time, Mojo one of the top 30 and Kerrang one of the top 100!), The Gories, NOBUNNY, Kid Congo Powers (from the Cramps), The Fleshtones, Billy Childish, Radio Birdman, The Dirtbombs, Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, The 5.6.7.8's, The Horrors and The Brian Jonestown Massacre to name just a few. The club has also seen some original '60s performers, such as The Monks, ? and the Mysterians, Kim Fowley, Sky Saxon, GONN, Michael Davis of the MC5 and more grace its stage.

Their in-house record label, Dirty Water Records, is one of the leading punk/garage/beat/(real) R&B labels in the world.

