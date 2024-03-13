Archie Named Top AI & Data Product in the 2024 Product Awards

Archie by 8base awarded Best Product in AI & Data; recognized as one of the best products for product managers

MIAMI, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 8base announced today that its idea-to-application platform and AI Solution Architect, Archie, has been named a Top AI & Data product in the 2024 Product Awards. The 7th Annual Product Awards, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards program designed to celebrate the tools that help Product Managers build great products.

Nominees are chosen by Products That Count's product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year's Board included product leaders from companies like Bank of America, Amazon's Twitch, and S&P Global.

Archie, invented by the team at 8base, compresses the product design and specification process into minutes! Archie enables almost anyone to develop specifications, requirements, designs and more, like a superhuman product professional. More than just a layer over AI technologies, Archie is a holistic, enterprise-grade system that revolutionizes the approach to the foundational stages of software development. Archie is built to understand and dissect a product idea and effortlessly output a set of comprehensive working plans for software applications 50X faster than traditional approaches.

"Great tools are the Product Manager's secret weapon," said SC Moatti, founding CEO of Products That Count, "essential for staying ahead in the competitive market landscape. I congratulate Archie by 8base on defining product excellence in 2024 and beyond."

"The rise of generative AI afforded our team an opportunity to codify our knowledge and experience building complex software applications and harness the power of large language models to rapidly develop comprehensive understandings of any digital product. To this end, we created Archie," said Albert Santalo, Founder and CEO of 8base, "which allows anyone to express a simple prompt, expand it to fully described specifications and plans enabled with AI — all happening far faster, better, and more economically than ever before."

ABOUT ARCHIE

Archie by 8base effortlessly transforms ideas for digital products into actionable specifications, designs and architectural plans with AI-driven tools. Created by the team at 8base, Archie reinforces 8base's commitment to revolutionize the software development landscape focusing on speed, efficiency, scalability, usability, flexibility, and security. Founded in 2017, 8base is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is an alum of Techstars Austin 2020. Learn more at archie.8base.com and www.8base.com.

ABOUT THE PRODUCT AWARDS

The 7th annual Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers, chosen by product leaders. Based on insights from thousands of product managers, the Product Awards showcase product managers' favorite products within categories as defined by our independent Awards Advisory Board, 25 product leaders committed to pushing forward the product conversation. Learn more at productsthatcount.com/awards.

