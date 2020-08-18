Archima Launches 360-Degree Salesforce Schema Management Tool

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archima Solutions has launched ArchiMeta Studio — the only definitive 360-degree view of Salesforce object schema on the market. Salesforce administrators, developers and data architects can use this tool to generate data dictionaries, consolidate or migrate orgs, and streamline overlapping scrum team development.

ArchiMeta Studio features include:

Field-level usage statistics and field attribute details

Caching mechanism to improve offline work and performance

Complete look at field dependencies across apex, formula references, email templates, layouts and more

Multiple authentication methods

Connection to multiple Salesforce instances with flexible organization method

CSV and fully formatted Excel schema documents

Compound searching to better locate objects and fields

"This must-have tool was inspired by one of our clients who approached us with some Salesforce schema challenges. Upon confronting those challenges, Archima realized that many people can greatly benefit from the solutions we developed," said Managing Director Chris Thompson. "Salesforce schema is often scattered throughout an org environment, costing companies a lot of time and money to manage and analyze metadata that may ultimately be stale. Now, there's a central location for this information as well as an ability to make real-time decisions about your Salesforce MetaData."

Archima is currently providing a 30-day trial for ArchiMeta Studio. After Salesforce professionals provide a description of their metadata challenges, Thompson and his team will assign specific IT experts to them based on their needs, personality, skill level, industry-based knowledge and operations atmosphere. This will allow for tailored internal processes and high-touch customer service.

For more information and a video demonstration, visit https://archimasolutions.com/archimeta-studio/. If you are a media representative who is interested in a free, guided demonstration, call Archima's Agency of Record, Spiro & Associates, at (239) 481-5511.

About Archima Solutions

Founded in 2017, Archima Solutions is a Salesforce professional services firm of highly productive subject matter experts, technologists and specialists. Teams pride themselves on successful Salesforce implementations, managed and strategic staffing services — all tailored solutions for optimizing customer-related initiatives. This ranges from a user-friendly approach to the ability to reach business targets in a quicker way. Archima is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Call (201) 431-7552. Online at ArchimaSolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Kaitlin Sherman, Spiro & Associates

(239) 481-5511, Ext. 225

[email protected]

SOURCE Archima Solutions

Related Links

https://archimasolutions.com

