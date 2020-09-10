Archima Launches Tailored Salesforce Solutions Website

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archima Solutions has launched a new and improved Salesforce-based website that digitally connects users to their customers via tailor-made experiences.

ArchimaSolutions.com demonstrates a renewed focus on technology — one size never fits all. It breaks down services that make for enhanced customer-employee communication as well as maximized productivity and profitability. As a platform for collaboration, this website segues into best-fitting solutions for each and every client — reflecting each business's culture and processes to boost customer retention as well as streamline the upsell and cross-sell advantages.

Each page of the website gives Salesforce professionals the insight into managing every component of their business. Examples of management agility are weaved throughout the tabs. Examples include incorporating specific elements of innovative technology to become an industry leader and pave the way for future organizational needs.

One of Archima's newest tools — prominently displayed on the website — is ArchiMeta Studio. As the only definitive 360-degree view of Salesforce object schema on the market, it is the pinnacle of Archima's ability to customize services for every client.

"We are here to show our clients and their customers that there is no level of engagement that technology cannot reach," said Managing Director Chris Thompson. "Archima identifies a business and builds the platforms that help it grow. It all starts on our website — the hub of our cost-saving, brand-building, process-focused strategies."

For more information, visit ArchimaSolutions.com or call (201) 431-7552.

About Archima Solutions

Founded in 2017, Archima Solutions is a Salesforce professional services firm of highly productive subject matter experts, technologists and specialists. Teams pride themselves on successful Salesforce implementations, managed and strategic staffing services — all tailored solutions for optimizing customer-related initiatives. This ranges from a user-friendly approach to the ability to reach business targets in a quicker way. Archima is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Call (201) 431-7552. Online at ArchimaSolutions.com.

CONTACT: Kaitlin Sherman, Spiro & Associates

(239) 481-5511, Ext. 225

[email protected]

SOURCE Archima Solutions

Related Links

https://archimasolutions.com

