Architect and industry leader, Stephen Harris, hired as Lanoha Real Estate Company's Director of Development

OMAHA, Neb., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanoha Real Estate Company, (LREC) is proud to introduce Stephen Harris as its new Director of Development. Harris brings deep knowledge of the real estate industry as a highly experienced architect and practice leader managing many complex, high-profile projects. He will provide his knowledge to the development side of the business with LREC working directly with company President, Jason Lanoha.

Before coming to LREC, Harris served as Principal for Pickard Chilton, a global architecture firm based in New Haven, Connecticut. As a leader and key designer for a variety of project types and scales, he is well-versed in taking on high-profile or challenging projects that create meaningful value for their owners, users, and communities. Harris brings broad experience, including national and international corporate, commercial, public, multifamily, repositioning, and master plan projects. Previous projects include the new Mutual of Omaha Tower, the Minnesota Senate Building, Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons in Milwaukee, 609 Main at Texas in Houston, and 600 Fifth in Washington, DC.

Harris' specific experience at the intersection of architecture, development, and strategic planning provides him with a unique perspective in the real estate development world. In his new position as Director of Development at LREC, Harris will focus on furthering the development business and managing activities related to the design and construction process.

"I am very excited to welcome Stephen to the growing team at Lanoha. With Stephen, we are assured we will be able to provide an elevated experience for our partners, clients, and future projects. We look forward to Stephen playing a central leadership role in further expanding our company and helping us to achieve our long term vision."

Harris graduated magna cum laude from Carleton College with a BA in Studio Art and Latin. He received his Master of Architecture from the University of Texas, focusing on sustainable design and the craft of architecture. In previous roles, he has also served as a design critic, lecturer, and adjunct faculty at the university level and has been published in national AEC publications.

ABOUT LANOHA REAL ESTATE COMPANY

Founded in 1988, Lanoha Real Estate Company is a premier full service real estate company headquartered in Omaha, NE. Lanoha's focus is on long-term value creation through leveraging experience, relationships and vision to develop and manage projects that enhance the community we live in. Lanoha takes great pride in developing grand projects that create value for their partners and community delivering long-term success and enhancement. The team approaches their work with purpose and strategy to create a new, exciting future for all.

