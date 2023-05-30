Architect Designs and Builds Innovative Solution to Public School Budget Woes: un-funded.com

DENVER, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by seasoned architect and passionate education proponent, Vaishali McCarthy, un-funded.com is a novel crowdfunding platform designed to alleviate persistent budget shortfalls in public schools nationwide. Empowering those looking for resources to finance a broad range of facility infrastructure projects, unfunded matches needy schools with donors eager to make a positive impact. Unfunded transforms public school funding, one donation at a time.

"There's a specific term used for items that don't make it into a taxpayer bond, even if those items are crucial for a school to function well: unfunded," McCarthy explained. "And since that's how these schools often feel, we decided it was a great name to honor their struggle. There is a vast disparity in the quality of school facilities across our nation, with some students who benefit from state-of-the-art buildings and equipment, while others are left to cope with outdated and sometimes unsafe environments. We're trying to change that."

According to a recent report*, American school districts are spending around $110 billion annually on maintenance, operations, and capital construction, yet an estimated $195 billion is what is actually needed to maintain a decent standard for educational facilities. This funding shortfall is what unfunded aims to address with a unique approach that shifts the power dynamics of school funding. Rather than waiting for governmental allocations, grants, or bond approvals, communities can now take direct action to improve their local schools. And while the initial focus is on large-scale facility improvements – such as new equipment, environmental systems, or security measures – unfunded can benefit projects of all sizes.

The platform offers two main modes of donation. Donors can contribute directly to a specific campaign, or opt for a recurring donation that goes into a general pool: the "Help Once, Help Many" approach. General funds are distributed to ongoing campaigns in need, while targeted donations go directly to the crowdfunding schools designated by the donor.

"Any improvement, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the educational experience of a child," McCarthy said. "We believe that every child deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, comfortable, and conducive to learning. That should be obvious. But what hasn't been so obvious is how we get the funds to provide these facilities. Unfunded is a great answer."

The unfunded platform also plans to contribute a portion of its proceeds to charities that align with its mission, such as No Kid Hungry and organizations that support mental health and fight homelessness among students. McCarthy envisions Unfunded eventually growing into a community-based, pay-it-forward system, where local contractors and architects can lend their expertise to help schools.

Currently, unfunded is championing two specific campaigns: one for a new playground in Iowa and another for a facility extension in Seattle. Learn more about these campaigns and the platform by signing up for the newsletter and following unfunded on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

*Facts sourced from 21st Century School Fund, the international WELL Building Institute, and the National Council on School Facilities, 2021 State of our Schools.

About unfunded

Founded by Vaishali McCarthy, licensed architect and board member of a branch of the Colorado Department of Education, unfunded is an innovative online platform dedicated to addressing the chronic underfunding of U.S. public school infrastructure. Unfunded unites communities in need and connects schools with donors, facilitating impactful change in educational environments across the nation. Learn more at: www.un-funded.com.

