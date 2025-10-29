Architect Financial Technologies Launches AX, Global Regulated Exchange for Perpetual Futures on Traditional Financial Assets

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "The Company") announces the launch of AX, the first regulated exchange for trading perpetual futures on traditional underlying asset classes. AX offers novel perpetual contracts on foreign currencies, interest rates, single stocks, stock indexes, metals, energy, and other commodities.

AX is operated by the Company's Bermuda-based affiliate Architect Bermuda Ltd. ("Architect Bermuda"), regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA"). Architect Bermuda holds dual licenses under the BMA's Investment Business Act and Digital Asset Business Act, providing AX customers the security of transacting under a robust and comprehensive regulatory regime.

AX's perpetual futures contracts are standardized, centrally cleared, and matched on anonymous central limit order books. Backed by first-in-class matching engine technology built by Connamara Technologies, the exchange offers an advanced web-based user interface and low-latency APIs, with open source SDKs available in multiple programming languages. AX customers will be able to use both traditional fiat currency and digital asset stablecoins as collateral to meet margin requirements.

AX's launch under Architect Bermuda's regulatory licensure is a critical step forward for global derivatives trading, bringing key innovations in digital asset products to vast, comprehensively-regulated traditional financial markets. AX combines the security, transparency, and regulatory supervision of traditional futures markets with the capital efficiency, operational simplicity, and flexibility of digital asset non-expiring perpetual contracts. Offering instruments optimized for twenty-first-century market structure, AX aims to catalyze a new era in futures trading across the currencies, equities, credit, commodities, and insurance sectors.

AX is currently available to institutions — including hedge funds, market makers, family offices, asset managers, insurance and reinsurance companies, and lenders — in eligible jurisdictions. To learn more about AX and onboard to the exchange, visit https://architect.exchange or contact [email protected]. Sophisticated individual traders interested in trading on AX can access the waitlist at https://architect.exchange.

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides institutional trading technology, US electronic brokerage services, and a global perpetual futures exchange. Architect Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered Introducing Broker-Dealer for SEC-regulated securities and security derivatives. Architect Financial Derivatives LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Architect Bermuda Ltd. is regulated under the Bermuda Monetary Authority and operates AX, a multi-asset perpetual futures exchange for institutional customers.

To learn more, please visit https://architect.exchange and https://architect.co.

This communication is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute a recommendation, investment, or legal advice. Readers should consult their investment, fiduciary, and/or legal advisors for guidance in making investment or business decisions.

