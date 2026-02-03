Architect of Vibrant Ingredients Rebrand, Jillian Hermanowicz, Named Chief Marketing Officer

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Ingredients announced the promotion of Jillian Hermanowicz to Chief Marketing Officer, recognizing her strategic leadership and transformative impact on the company's brand, growth strategy, and cross-functional alignment.

Hermanowicz joined Vibrant Ingredients in 2020 through the Javo Beverage acquisition and previously served as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications. She brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and brand leadership within the food and beverage industry, including roles at Grecian Delight and Kronos. She is currently pursuing her MBA from Texas State University, further strengthening her enterprise leadership expertise.

In her new role, Hermanowicz will continue to lead enterprise marketing strategy, brand stewardship, insights, and communications, while partnering closely with sales, R&D, and innovation teams to support customer-driven growth.

"Jillian has a rare ability to think big picture while driving disciplined execution," said Vince Macciocchi, CEO of Vibrant Ingredients. "She was instrumental in redefining our brand identity through the transformation from FFP to Vibrant Ingredients, and she continues to elevate how we operate, communicate, and compete. Her leadership has been critical to positioning our company for long-term success."

Hermanowicz led the end-to-end rebrand from FFP to Vibrant Ingredients in 2025, identifying gaps in the legacy brand and reimagining the company's positioning, visual identity, and narrative to better reflect who the company is today. She oversaw internal teams and external creative agencies, collaborating closely with shareholders to develop the brand name, story, logo, and color system. The rebrand culminated in a full-scale rollout at NACS and SupplySide Global.

From a commercial perspective, Hermanowicz works closely with sales and R&D teams on customer-specific initiatives, ensuring marketing strategy is tightly aligned with innovation and go-to-market efforts. She leads marketing insights across food and beverage, food protection and preservation, and foodservice, translating market intelligence into actionable growth strategies.

"Jillian is an exceptional partner to our sales organization," said Rich Meloche, President, Food & Beverage. "She deeply understands our customers, our portfolio, and how to connect innovation to real business outcomes. Her ability to align insights, branding, and commercial strategy has made a meaningful impact on how we win in the market."

Hermanowicz also oversees all internal and external communications and serves as the steward of the Vibrant Ingredients brand, ensuring clarity and consistency across every touchpoint.

About Vibrant Ingredients

Founded in 1954, Vibrant Ingredients is a leading provider of natural, clean label ingredients and systems that power extraordinary food and beverage experiences. The company's broad portfolio — including natural flavors, botanical extracts, functional nutrition, cold brew coffee, tea essences, and food protection solutions — enhances taste, texture, color, shelf life, and performance across a wide range of applications. Vibrant operates four state-of-the-art facilities across the United States and works with leading brands, manufacturers, and foodservice operators. With vertically integrated capabilities and a proven track record of innovation and execution, Vibrant helps customers accelerate to market without compromise. Learn more at www.vibrantingredients.com

