Architect, Urbanist Claire Weisz of WXY architecture + urban design Receives AIA New York Medal of Honor

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing the "distinguished work and high professional standing" achieved by Claire Weisz, FAIA, the American Institute of Architects New York Chapter (AIANY) has recognized the co-founder of WXY architecture + urban design with the group's prestigious Medal of Honor, its highest award to a member for distinction in the profession. Weisz will receive the medal at a ceremony to be held in Lower Manhattan on April 20 during an annual luncheon celebrating design excellence.

Claire Weisz, FAIA, has received the Medal of Honor from the American Institute of Architects New York Chapter, the group's "highest award to a member for distinction in the profession." Photograph by Sioux Nesi, courtesy WXY architecture + urban design

The announcement coincided with news that partner and co-founder Mark Yoes has been elevated to Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, the national group's highest honor recognizing "exceptional work and lasting contributions to architecture and society."

Weisz, an influential architect and urbanist, works with partners Yoes, Adam Lubinsky and Layng Pew on creating innovative approaches to public space, structures, and cities. The firm works at all scales -- from street furniture to civic buildings, master plans, city parks and coastal resiliency designs -- garnering recognition from groups including the Architectural League of New York, the AIA, and the American Planning Association.

"We are delighted to present to Claire the 2018 Medal of Honor, our chapter's highest level of recognition, for her ongoing career of distinguished work, and her immense contributions to public and civic space in New York," says Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA, executive director of AIANY and the Center for Architecture.

Since cofounding WXY architecture + urban design in 1992, Weisz has been selected as an Architectural League Emerging Voices winner in 2011 and one of Fast Company Magazine's Most Creative People in 2017. WXY was honored as recipient of AIA New York State's 2016 Firm of the Year Award. Weisz also serves as juror for the Illinois Institute of Technology's Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) for distinguished architectural works by emerging architects in the Americas.

The 2018 Medal of Honor will be given in the April 20 ceremony along with AIANY's Award of Merit (to artist Ai Weiwei) and Kliment Oculus Award (to critic Inga Saffron). Last year's Medal of Honor went to activist, educator, and scholar Dr. Sharon Egretta Sutton, FAIA, the first U.S. African American woman promoted to full professor of architecture.

About WXY architecture + urban design

WXY is an award-winning, studio-based multidisciplinary partnership based in New York City. Specializing in the public dimension of design, WXY's planning, architectural and urban design work is celebrated for its innovative approach on behalf of public and private initiatives. WXY excels in complex urban challenges, education and civic buildings, parks and waterfront developments, and other projects ranging from furniture designs to regional plans. WXY's integrated design process involves clients and stakeholders, yielding valuable solutions both large and small. Learn more: www.wxystudio.com.

