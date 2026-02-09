Architecting the Intelligent Lab of the Future: Abio Technologies Launches Abio Spark and Blaze at SLAS2026

BOSTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abio Technologies Inc. officially launched its new software suite today at the SLAS2026 International Conference. The company introduced Abio Spark, a foundational system for high-integrity research, and Abio Blaze, an AI-powered orchestration platform for high-throughput R&D.

Smarter Lab. Better Data. Bolder Science.

Abio Technologies aims to digitalize the modern laboratory by bridging the gap between computational dry labs and experimental wet labs. By unifying these environments, Abio provides a Unified R&D Data Hub designed to eliminate "data drudgery" and accelerate discovery.

"We built the Abio ecosystem to act as the unified backbone for the lab," said Guochun Liao, President of Abio Technologies Inc. "Abio Spark provides the 'Seed' of high-integrity research, while Abio Blaze provides the 'Engine' to drive that discovery into high-throughput reality".

The Abio Ecosystem

The launch represents the first phase of a modular suite designed to intelligently manage the entire R&D lifecycle:

Abio Spark: The Foundation of Discovery

Tailored for academics and startups, Spark unifies electronic notebook (ELN) and inventory management to establish a secure, high-integrity record of discovery from day one. It is available for free as the essential entry point to a 'Smarter Lab'.

Acting as the automation-native 'glue', Blaze transforms fragmented hardware into a single orchestration engine to achieve true 'walk-away' laboratory performance and maximize research ROI.

Architected for Excellence

The platform is architected to empower research teams through:

Trusted Data Fabric: Ensuring reliability and compliance with FAIR principles.

Specialized tools for material management and experimental records.

Specialized tools for material management and experimental records. Autonomous Lab Workflows: Vendor-agnostic instrument integration and dynamic control.

Built-in AI models for predictive insights and experimental design.

Future Roadmap

Abio is engineered to scale alongside evolving research. The ecosystem will expand in 2026 with Abio Campfire and Abio Bonfire (Advanced ELN/LIMS), followed by Abio Ignite (SDMS) in 2027.

Availability

Abio Spark is available now for free at software.abio.ai. Abio Blaze is currently available for demonstrations. Visit the Abio booth at SLAS2026 for live demonstrations.

About Abio Technologies Inc.

Abio Technologies is a cutting-edge life sciences company redefining the way scientists innovate. We design AI-first, automation-native solutions that serve as the backbone for global challenges in health, sustainability, and biotechnology.

Media Contact: Prem Mohanty ([email protected]).