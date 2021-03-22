Architects and engineers can now create building component libraries parametrically with new built-in parametric object design tool for Archicad users on both Windows and macOS from GRAPHISOFT

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAPHISOFT, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution for architecture, today released PARAM-O as a built-in parametric design tool on both Windows and macOS. Thanks to an easy-to-use interface developed with the architect in mind, Archicad users can create custom parametric library objects and building elements quickly and easily — without writing a single line of GDL code or script.

First introduced as a technology preview on Windows in July of last year for Archicad 24, the latest update makes PARAM-O available for users on macOS as well. Today's announcement aligns with GRAPHISOFT's approach to releasing quality and feature improvements as they become ready. This makes it easy for existing users to upgrade and benefit from the latest capabilities right away — even mid-project.

With PARAM-O, architects and designers can quickly create parametric design components with endless variations. Architecture students can create unique shapes and forms quickly and easily and experiment with various designs and shapes, making PARAM-O the next-gen tool for their next-gen designs.

Large architectural practices will appreciate that they can develop custom, reusable, manufacturer-specific object libraries that comply with their own offices' design and documentation standards — saving time and resources — thanks to the parametric capabilities of the objects created with PARAM-O.

"The nodes make it so easy to work in PARAM-O," said Peter Koncz, BIM Manager at Leroy Street Studio in New York. "Because we carefully design every project down to the smallest detail, we need to build a lot of custom components. Creating reusable parametric objects without writing code has made this process quick and easy for us," he added.

Other improvements in this update focus on an enhanced Integrated Design workflow: Using a predefined or customized Excel database file to automatically map Manufactured Profiles to SAF Cross Sections at export saves time and effort compared to mapping by hand. The same database file can be used at import, export, or both.

"Our commitment to continuous improvement of our software solutions is key to reacting to customer needs. In today's fast-paced environment, agility is at the core of innovation," said Zsolt Kerecsen, Vice President, Software Success, at GRAPHISOFT.

For more information about PARAM-O and to download the latest update, please visit https://graphisoft.com/downloads/archicad/updates/ac24/up3

About GRAPHISOFT

GRAPHISOFT® empowers teams to create great architecture through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. GRAPHISOFT is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more visit www.graphisoft.com

