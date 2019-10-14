Architects Inspire New Color Series from Sherwin-Williams

"We are thrilled to be unveiling these colors that architects actually created through our interactive color experience at AIA," said Mike Bourdeau, President of Coil Coatings at Sherwin-Williams. "At Sherwin-Williams, we work to provide architects with endless color possibilities for their projects and Color Mixology was a fun and engaging way for architects to experience color like never before."

Sherwin-Williams selected 10 unique colors of the hundreds created by architects during Color Mixology and matched them in various Fluropon 70 percent PVDF systems for exterior metal architecture. This special edition color series incorporates a wide range of color, texture and effects. Colors range from solids, to micas, to color-shifting, and each color tells a unique story.

Two of the colors highlighted in the Fluropon Architect Series include Emerald and Moonlight. Emerald, by Rebecca Blake of SmithGroup Los Angeles, has a slight color shift from blue to green and was inspired by California's coastal colors. Moonlight, by Richard Cabrera of Marnell Architecture Las Vegas, includes blue and red influences that create vibrancy that pops in muted desert landscapes.

To view the newly developed color series, watch a webinar featuring color experts from Sherwin-Williams, or order samples please visit www.coil.sherwin.com/architectseries.

About Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings

Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings delivers a full range of high-performance coatings in polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), silicone-modified polyester (SMP), and polyester formulas, designed to meet the most demanding environmental requirements while providing protection against weathering and pollution. The Coil Coatings Division is part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for construction, industrial, packaging, and transportation markets in more than 120 countries in the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. For more information about Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, visit www.coil.sherwin.com.

