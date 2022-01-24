Architectural Coatings Market to Expand at a 4.52% CAGR by 2032: States Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the architectural coatings market had a market value of US$ 77,888 Mn, and it is predicted to grow at a positive CAGR of 4.52% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a market value of US$ 121,000 Mn.

Architectural coatings manufacturers are concentrating on developing ecologically friendly materials that emit fewer pollutants and have a lower carbon footprint. Furthermore, the desire for refurbishment, particularly in the residential sector, is increasing demand for architectural coatings.

The building sector is responding to the increase in people migrating to metropolitan areas by developing cheap housing and infrastructure. As a result, demand for various equipment and architectural coatings materials used in the construction of residential and commercial complexes is on the rise.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2374

According to the research Global Building 2030, produced by an expert team from Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, China, India, and the United States are anticipated to witness significant increase in construction in the near future. India is expected to expand twice as quickly as China by 2030, according to the research. Meanwhile, the majority of construction expansion in the United States is predicted to occur in the southern states.

A growing number of businesses are working on projects that require LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). As a result of the varied degrees of acceptable VOC levels in LEED certification, the demand for low and zero VOC paints and coatings is increasing.

To meet consumer demand and close the performance gap between low VOC and traditional coating products, manufacturers in the architectural coatings industry are focusing on maintaining a balance between low VOC levels and high-quality goods.

"Growing inclination towards renovation and use of eco-friendly products is increasing the demand for architectural coatings." states a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 77,788 Mn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 121,000 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.5%

Key Takeaways:

By resin type, UV curable resins are estimated to hold 40% market share for architectural coatings.

By application type, residential sector is projected to account for more than 50% market share for architectural coatings.

North America to account for 35% of the market share in architectural coatings business.

to account for 35% of the market share in architectural coatings business. In Asia Pacific , the architectural coatings sector is estimated to have a nearly 45% market share.

, the architectural coatings sector is estimated to have a nearly 45% market share. The top five countries driving demand for architectural coatings are China , India , Turkey , Germany , and Spain .

Growth Drivers:

Rapid growth in the construction sector to spur the demand for architectural coatings.

The market for architectural coatings is being driven by a desire to renovate, particularly in the residential sector.

Key Restraints:

Regulations regarding VOC emission is posing as a challenge for architectural coatings manufacturers.

For Critical Insights on Architectural Coatings Market, Request for Methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2374

Competitive Landscape

With new product releases, acquisitions, and the establishment of new facilities in numerous regions, the market's major competitors are focusing on global expansion.

PPG Industries Inc. has introduced PPG PITT-CHAR NX, an enhanced passive fire-protection coating. During transit, manufacture, and construction, the coating eliminates the possibility of cracking and delamination.

Sherwin Williams , another major competitor, has created the Minwax performance series, which features a revamped color palette and an interior stain design center.

Key players in the Architectural Coatings Market include:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

The Sherwin-Williams Co

RPM International Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Axalta Coating Systems

The Valspar Corp

BASF Coatings

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Behr Process Corp

More Valuable Insights on Architectural Coatings Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the architectural coatings market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global architectural coatings market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Resin Type

Acrylic Architectural Coatings



UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings



Fluoropolymers Architectural Coatings



Urethane Architectural Coatings



Metallic Additive Architectural Coatings



Other Architectural Coatings (epoxy, polyalkyds and amines)

Formulation Type

Solvent Borne Architectural Coatings



Water Borne Architectural Coatings

Application

Architectural Coatings for Residential Applications



Architectural Coatings Non Residential Applications

Key Questions Covered in Architectural Coatings Market Report

The report offers insight into the architectural coatings market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for architectural coatings market between 2022 and 2032.

Architectural coatings market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Architectural coatings market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Coating Additives Market Analysis - Coating additives are becoming more and more essential to meet zero-VOC emission standards. Governments all around the world are upping the ante in their efforts to minimize carbon emissions from construction. This has resulted in a significant and rapid shift, which is boosting the market for coating additives.

Glass Coatings Market Insights - Due to increased demand for glass coatings from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, aviation, building and construction, the worldwide glass coatings market is expected to develop significantly over the forecast period.

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market Scope - The increased need for cool roofing systems to manage the temperature of the building is a major driving force for the growth of the liquid-applied roof coating market. Liquid-applied roof coating is a low-cost option that offers good performance, safety, and ease of application.

Aerospace Coatings Market Scope - The need for aerospace coatings has remained strong, owing to the increased use of substrates across aircraft bodies to improve durability and longevity while employing the least amount of material possible. In the Asian region, the short-haul market is expected to develop the most.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR