Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market size to grow by USD 6.41 Billion, Analysing market growth in software segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market, operating in the IT software industry. The report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 6.41 billion, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The software segment in the AECS industry is poised for substantial growth, driven by increased adoption of product lifecycle management solutions like CAD and CAE. With rising construction activities globally, there's a notable surge in AECS purchases, particularly in Europe and North America, fueled by BIM-enabled projects. Valued at USD 5,360.59 million in 2017, the software segment leads, offering streamlined labor, event, and cost management, enhancing project profitability and efficiency. For instance, TELACU Construction leverages Procore to expedite construction communications, exemplifying the sector's potential for efficiency gains. These factors are set to propel market growth in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2023-2027
Report
Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast
period

2023-2027

Growth
momentum &
CAGR

Accelerate at a
CAGR of 12.4%

Market growth
2023-2027

USD 7,612.71
million

Market
structure

Fragmented

YoY
growth 2022-
2023(%)

11.09

Regional
analysis

North America,
Europe, APAC,
South America,
and Middle East
and Africa

Performing
market
contribution

North America at
34%

Key
countries

US, China, Japan,
UK, and France

The global AECS market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. Competitors have to focus on performance, innovation, cost, and financial stability to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market Vendors

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • 4M Group
  • ACCA software Spa
  • ANSYS Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc
  • AVEVA Group Plc
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • CYPE Ingenieros SA
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Esri
  • GEOTEC Software Inc.
  • Hexagon AB
  • Innovaya LLC
  • Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd.
  • Nemetschek SE
  • Newforma Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Procore Technologies Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Virtual Build Technologies
  Construsoft B.V.

The increasing need for managing large-scale projects

Currently, organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product output, which increases the need for efficient solutions for the management of large-scale construction projects. The primary purpose of AECS is to automate processes to ensure maximized output by managing resources and maintaining regular follow-up. Automated services increase connectivity so that organizations can handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively. Also, automation decreases response time and increases productivity, which ensures efficient process management. By using AEC solutions, revenue possibilities can be rapidly increased by calculating conversion ratios and running reports to track the metrics detailed as per customer demand. These features reduce the operating time. Thus, such benefits associated with the adoption of AECS will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  The challenges associated with open-source platforms is the major challenge impeding the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth.

Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, software led the growth of the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Product 
    • Software
    • Services
  • Deployment 
    • On-premise
    • Cloud-based
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

Analyst Review

The Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) market is a pivotal aspect of the global construction industry. With large-scale projects becoming increasingly prevalent, efficient project management is paramount. Design time and addressing design changes swiftly are crucial drivers in this landscape. Despite advancements in AECS systems, rework and paperwork remain persistent challenges, impacting project scheduling and costing. However, AECS solutions offer promising trends, streamlining documentation and data management. As the global construction industry faces diverse problems, AECS systems emerge as essential tools for project planning and execution. Forecasting a substantial market size in the coming years, AECS providers focus on addressing industry-specific needs, enhancing efficiency, and minimizing errors. In navigating the complexities of construction projects, AECS solutions stand as indispensable assets.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix

