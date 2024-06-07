Architectural Minimalism Maximized: NanaWall Announces the Reimagining of CERO Large Panel Minimal Sliding Glass Walls

With the largest panes of glass available in the NanaWall product line, CERO offers clean, uniform and ultra-thin lines and unparallelled performance, technical support and nearly limitless configuration possibilities

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall's award-winning CERO Large Panel Minimal Sliding Glass Walls have been redesigned and reimagined to offer even more architectural possibilities and capabilities for architects. NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, designed CERO to be simple in form but engineered to perfection, producing clean, uniform and ultra-thin lines for maximum light-filled spaces that allow the inside and outside to become one whether open or closed.

"We designed CERO to offer the most pure, symmetrical and minimalist elements for architectural design – while maintaining the highest standards of engineering and technical performance," said Ebrahim Nana, President and founder of NanaWall Systems. "For almost a decade, CERO has been the architect's choice for creating striking, light-filled environments with maximalized sightlines in both commercial and residential applications. Our new updates will solidify that position and allow CERO to be utilized in even more designs and configurations."

Some of the new key features in CERO include:

Panels heights up to 15 feet – more than 15% taller than the original, with the possibility for seven or more tracks and open corner designs;

New minimal sill that visually disappears with finished flooring inserts and provides barefoot friendly transitions;

Rails and stiles with an ultra slim and uniform 1 5/16" (34mm) top to bottom, side to side, yielding a symmetrical and minimalist design with beautiful sightlines and 98% glass to frame ratio;

For commercial exterior projects, cero transforms glazed floor-to-ceiling facades into flexible openings in settings such as offices, hotels, restaurants, and auto dealerships;

For commercial interiors and offices, CERO is a fully tested and acoustically rated minimal sliding glass wall capable of reaching sound control up to a unit STC 43;

Breathtaking design possibilities for residential projects, allowing floor-to-ceiling openings in clerestory and double height living spaces;

NanaWall's technical support team – including experienced installation managers and certified installers – work with the architect and contractor every step ensuring precision installations.

NanaWall CERO offers multiple track and concealed carrier systems for smooth gliding with the minimal, flush, and performance sill options. An integrated screen is available for configurations that slide and meet the jam. Optional automation features include a two-step safety feature with motion sensors to protect people and pets, system auto-lock and wired or wireless smart switches. The NanaWall 3D Configurator can also be used to design and test CERO configurations to produce specifications and design drawings with just seven simple steps.

AIA24 attendees should visit the NanaWall team in booth #2947 of the AIA Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to speak with representatives and learn more about the capabilities of CERO. If you are not attending AIA but are interested in attending the Expo, you can obtain a free expo pass from NanaWall here.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

